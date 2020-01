Penn State's Cotton Bowl standouts continue to get recognition for their efforts.

Linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Journey Brown were named to ESPN's All-Bowl Team. Brown is one of two running backs selected and Parsons was one of four linebackers selected.

Parsons was all over the field, totaling 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

Brown ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns on the day.