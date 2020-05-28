One former Penn State star isn’t taking any time off this offseason.

Former Nittany Lion running back Saquon Barkley squatted four reps with six plates on each side of the bar on a video posted on his Instagram account and the New York Giants Twitter.

𝗕 𝗘 𝗔 𝗦 𝗧 😤(via @saquon) pic.twitter.com/n82saxoEVb — New York Giants (@Giants) May 28, 2020

Barkley, who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, holds the Penn State program record for highest squat weight and is third in team history in the bench press category.