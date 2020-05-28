Pro Day, Saquon Barkley (26)
Saquon Barkley (26) throws with former teammates during Penn State’s Pro Day held at Hobula Hall on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

 Erin O'Neill

One former Penn State star isn’t taking any time off this offseason.

Former Nittany Lion running back Saquon Barkley squatted four reps with six plates on each side of the bar on a video posted on his Instagram account and the New York Giants Twitter.

Barkley, who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, holds the Penn State program record for highest squat weight and is third in team history in the bench press category.

