Editor's Note: With only a few days left before Penn State's first game of the year against Idaho, our football staff gives their predictions for the upcoming season.

Dylan Jacobs

Big Ten East Standings-

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. Michigan

4. Michigan State

5. Maryland

6. Indiana

7. Rutgers

Title Game- Nebraska vs. Ohio State (Ohio State wins)

Penn State Record- 10-2

Penn State really just has one difficult home game this season against Michigan, so I think it will run the table at Beaver Stadium. When the Nittany Lions hit the road, that’s a different story.

They have to travel to Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State, which won't be easy. Even a trip to Minnesota isn’t a cake-walk. Games in Iowa and Ohio will cause Penn State trouble, and that will lead to two losses.

Penn State wins the Big Ten if…..- Sean Clifford brings out his inner 2016 Trace McSorley

It will be tough for anyone to match the leadership that Trace McSorley brought, but in 2016, nobody expected anything from him, and then he surprised the country.

His ability to make big plays set him apart and led Penn State to the Rose Bowl. That’s what they need from Clifford. If Clifford can make big plays using the talented wide receivers that he has, then Penn State should be in good shape.

The defense is good enough to do part of the job. If Clifford can do his part, then a trip to Indianapolis could happen.

Ben Ferree

Big Ten East Standings-

1. Ohio State

2. Michigan

3. Penn State

4. Michigan State

5. Maryland

6. Indiana

7. Rutgers

Title Game- Iowa vs Ohio State (Ohio State wins)

Penn State Record- 9-3

The Nittany Lions will breeze through their nonconference schedule before winning two games that are going to be closer than many believe against Maryland and Purdue.

Penn State’s first stumble of the season will be against Iowa on the road in this young team’s first real test of the season.

Penn State will also fall against Michigan at home in the White Out game as the Wolverines will just be too much for Penn State.

Finally, Penn State will lose its third game of the season on the road in Columbus against Ohio State.

Penn State wins the Big Ten if…..- its offense takes care of the football.

Penn State’s defense is good. There are no arguments about that and very few question marks on the defensive side of the ball.

But the offense is where the question marks lie.

And with new and inexperienced players at nearly every position, the Nittany Lions will need to take care of the football.

Sean Clifford will have to take care of the football and avoid the bad reads and ill-advised throws that come with a first-year starting quarterback.

For Penn State, the answer this season could just be taking care of the football and limiting turnovers.

Caleb Wilfinger

Big Ten East Standings-

1. Ohio State

2. Michigan

3. Penn State

4. Michigan State

5. Maryland

6. Indiana

7. Rutgers

Title Game- Iowa vs Ohio State (Ohio State wins)

Penn State Record- 9-3

Penn State’s home schedule is pretty favorable overall, outside of a date with Michigan. I expect the Nittany Lions to run the table at Beaver Stadium this season. However, the road schedule does Penn State no favors once Big Ten play gets underway. I expect the Nittany Lions to stumble away from home, specifically against Ohio State, Iowa and Michigan State.

Penn State wins the Big Ten if…..- its offense excels under pressure

The defensive side of the ball will be a strength for Penn State this season.

However, in Big Ten play, its offense will have to produce in high-leverage situations.

For an offensive group that is largely unfamiliar with the challenges of winning in the Big Ten — especially away from the friendly confines of Beaver Stadium — it will need to grow up quickly if the Nittany Lions are to prevail in major road tests against the likes of Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State.

Evan Patrick

Big Ten Standings-

1. Michigan

2. Ohio State

3. Penn State

4. Michigan St

5. Indiana

6. Maryland

7. Rutgers

Title Game- Iowa vs Michigan (Michigan wins)

Penn State Record- 9-3

This year is an exciting one for Penn State fans in the sense that so much is unknown about crucial areas of the team.

With that being said, I think there will be some hiccups. With a first year starting quarterback and a young offensive group supporting him, the offense is likely to regress from a year ago.

A grueling road schedule will likely see the Nittany Lions drop games to Ohio State, Michigan State and one of either the Iowa or Minnesota matchups.

Michigan won’t be an easy victory either, even considering the last three matchups between Penn State and the Wolverines has ended in a blowout favoring the home team.

Penn State wins the Big Ten if…..- it can succeed away from Beaver Stadium

The Nittany Lions have a favorable home schedule with Michigan being the one big team that comes to town.

This season’s biggest challenges will come on the road, and the first road test is a Friday night game in Maryland to open Big Ten play.

A trip to Iowa two weeks later will presumably be as tough of a matchup as it is any other year. Iowa has claimed countless teams as a home underdog in years past, it's just not an easy place to play.

Follow that up with Michigan State and Ohio State away games down the line, with a sneaky Minnesota team hosting the Nittany Lions in early November, there’s no telling what could happen there.

The away schedule is going to really test this young team, and if Penn State is to make a run at a Big Ten title this year, the road games are going to be the deciding factor.