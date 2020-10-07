Penn State athletics has reported an additional three positive coronavirus test results after its latest round of testing.

For the period of Sept. 26-Oct. 2 Penn State Athletics conducted 1,211 tests for the coronavirus. These numbers also include test results for football, which began daily antigen testing on Sept. 30.

There have now been 148 positive cases out of 6,080 tests performed on student-athletes since they returned in June.

"We expect our student-athletes and staff to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups," Penn State said in a statement.

