Former Penn State coach Bill O'Brien added another former Penn State player to his team on Saturday night.

According to Rich Scarcella of The Reading Eagle, Jan Johnson has signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent.

#PennState LB Jan Johnson has signed free agent contract with Houston Texans and former #PennState coach Bill O'Brien. — Richard Scarcella (@nittanyrich) April 26, 2020

Johnson, a captain on Penn State’s defense in 2019, was an integral part of the Nittany Lions’ linebacking corps. He finished second on the team in tackles in 2018 and fourth in 2019.

Johnson was named an All-america honorable mention by Pro Football Focus for the 2019 season. In the second game of that season for Penn State, Johnson recorded a career-high in tackles with 14 against Buffalo.

The Pennsylvania native played middle linebacker for the Nittany Lions and will likely play inside/middle linebacker in the NFL.

Johnson will be joining John Reid in Houston as the Texans selected the cornerback in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.