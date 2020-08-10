Many familiar faces from a year ago won’t be contributing on special teams this season for Penn State.

Punter Blake Gillikin has moved on to the NFL along with speedy return man KJ Hamler, but the Nittany Lions have the pieces in place to fill those absences.

Punter

Gillikin was one of, if not the best punter Penn State has had in recent memory — but his replacement is one who Nittany Lion fans know and love, Jordan Stout.

The kickoff and long field goal specialist from a season ago is expanding his role even more in his second year in Happy Valley as he takes on punting duties.

Stout was listed as the No. 1 punter on the spring depth chart, followed by junior Carson Landis and sophomore Rafael Checa.

Stout will also resume his kickoff duties and is listed as the backup kicker on the spring depth chart.

Kicker

Jake Pinegar enters his third season kicking for Penn State after a 2019 season that saw the then sophomore knock down 11 of his 12 field goal attempts.

Stout is listed as the holder for Pinegar’s field goals and Chris Stoll returns as the main long snapper.

Pinegar connected on all three of his field goal attempts between 40 and 49 yards, but he didn’t attempt any longer, and that’s because of Stout.

The Nittany Lions moved to a two-kicker system last season that had Stout come in for any field goal attempts above 50 yards, and he was able to go 2-for-3 on the season from that distance.

It’s likely that the system returns in 2020.

Returners

There have been countless highlights from kick and punt returns over the last handful of seasons at Penn State, and this year there is the potential for more.

Journey Brown will likely be the main kickoff returner for the season, as he was listed there on the spring depth chart, and Jahan Dotson will take on punt return duties.

Micah Parsons was initially listed as the off-returner who would be next to Brown for kickoffs, but with his decision to opt out of the season, he will need to be replaced.

Freshman Caziah Holmes is next in line on the depth chart to take that role, and behind Dotson sits sophomore Marquis Wilson as the next available punt returner.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football players voice desires to play upcoming college football season Just weeks away from the scheduled start of the college football season, there is still unce…