After ending the regular season with 10 wins for the third time in four seasons, Penn State is a one-score favorite against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, the Nittany Lions are seven point favorites against the Tigers, even as the average score prediction is 33-32 in favor of Memphis.

Oddsshark calculates that 60 percent of people wagering on the contest have picked Penn State to cover the spread, while 40 percent favor the Nittany Lions to win by six points or less. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -110, while the best current odds for the Tigers lie at -105 on most sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is -240, while Memphis’ has hovered around +225, meaning if you were to place $100 on the Tigers pulling the upset, the payout would be $325.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 60. The consensus amongst those placing a wager on the outcome skews toward the over. Oddsshark states that 67 percent of those betting on the contest are projecting that the teams will score 61 points or more, while just 33 percent believes that the teams will combine for 59 points or less.

Prediction: Penn State 27, Memphis 21

Memphis put together the best campaign in its program history, going 12-1 with a conference championship and collecting wins over then-No. 15 SMU and Cincinnati in back-to-back weeks when the Bearcats were ranked 19th and 20th.

The offense led the charge for Memphis, ranking eighth in the nation in points per game behind junior quarterback Brady White. However, the Tigers go into this game with a new head coach in Ryan Silverfield, as former head coach Mike Norvell is taking over the head coaching duties at Florida State next year.

On the other hand, Penn State’s offense has struggled throughout the season, scoring more than 30 points in just five games, including three times in Big Ten play. Defensively, though, the Nittany Lions yielded just over 14 points per game for the seventh-best mark in the nation and were No. 5 against the run, allowing only 97.7 rushing yards per game.

With Memphis still adjusting to a new head coach, I expect the Tigers’ offense to get off to a slow start, especially since they will be playing one of the better defenses in college football. On the other hand, Sean Clifford and Penn State’s offense could very well experience some bowl-game rust in the Nittany Lions’ first game in over a month.

Penn State is a one-score favorite and I expect those odds to reflect how close the game will be on Saturday. I don’t expect either team to be sharp for the entirety of the contest, but the Nittany Lions will come out on top thanks to a strong second-half effort from their defense. Penn State will take home the trophy, but Memphis will narrowly cover the spread in this one.