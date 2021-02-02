Penn State’s offense will inevitably look different next season.

New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich spoke with the media for the first time since joining the Nittany Lion staff Tuesday, where he spoke about his offensive philosophies and plans for his first year with the program.

Yurcich was hired to replace former offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca last month after spending a year as Texas’ offensive coordinator under head coach Tom Herman.

The offenses Yurcich has run in the past with the Longhorns, and in his time with Ohio State and Oklahoma State, have ranked at the top of the nation in yards per play at 6.49.

Here are three takeaways from his introductory press conference.

High tempo a key component

When James Franklin last spoke with the media, he stressed his desire to get back to a high-tempo spread offense.

That’s exactly what Yurcich plans on doing with Penn State’s offensive game plan this season, and he spoke about the value of playing at a faster pace.

“Tempo has been something that has really helped us as an offense,” Yurcich said. “It can harm you if you’re not careful and don’t know what you’re doing, but the things that are good about tempo are that you try to minimize the amount of communication the defense can have in between snaps.

“You’re trying to handcuff them into minimizing how much information they can communicate in between each play from position to position.”

The Nittany Lions’ offense played at a slower pace in 2020 under Ciarrocca than in past seasons.

Yurcich is also aiming to tire out opposing defenses by keeping an up-tempo style.

“You’re trying to exhaust them, you’re trying to wear them out and get them huffing and puffing,” Yurcich said. “So it’s an equalizer, you exhaust them and you eliminate communication — those are the two main goals.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Tough, smart and skilled

Yurcich mentioned three keys to the offense he wants to build around at Penn State.

“We’re going to be a talented offense, obviously, with the players we’re able to recruit here at Penn State,” Yurcich said. “But we want to be tough, smart and skilled.”

Those three keys will play into the technicalities of the scheme in which Yurcich puts players first.

“So when we line up, the most important thing is our players, how we line them up in formations and how we get them matched up,” Yurcich said. “Lastly, it’s plays — players, formations and plays. That’s been the key to our success.”

The offensive line is an area that the Nittany Lions will have to rebuild for the 2021 season after three consistent pieces in Michal Menet, Will Fries and CJ Thorpe have all departed the program.

In 2020, Penn State’s offensive line got off to a slow start and ended up allowing the most sacks in the Big Ten at 28, seven more than the next highest in Rutgers with 21.

“The game hasn’t changed in over 120 years, or however long it’s been played, it’s still won up front,” Yurcich said. “We’ve got to be physical up front, we’ve got to be physical up front, we’ve got to do a great job of recruiting up front.”

Return of the fullback?

It wouldn’t be an introductory press conference at Penn State without addressing the question that is on everyone’s mind as a new offense is on the horizon — what’s your stance on the fullback?

“Playing with a fullback, whether we call him a tight end or a fullback, you’re trying to insert a lot of times and create that extra gap,” Yurcich said. “When he’s in the backfield, you’re able to insert in a multitude of gaps so they don’t know exactly where it’s going to fit. So that fullback does give you good angles, good leverage and allows you to compliment yourselves.”

Yurcich didn’t say whether or not the offense he will run in Happy Valley will include a fullback or not, but he did express his love for power football and the value going under center has in the play-action pass game.

“I love power football, it’s how I was raised,” Yurcich said. “There’s a time to go under center, I think it provides a lot of advantages when you can turn your back to the defense, they don’t know where the ball is necessarily, so I think your play action passes can increase.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Potential transfer portal quarterback targets for Penn State football The last time James Franklin spoke with the media, he didn’t downplay the idea that Penn Sta…