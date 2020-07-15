Penn State Athletics announced via a release zero athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus.

As of July 10, Penn State has completed 178 tests. Results of 31 tests are pending.

Penn State previously announced on July 1 that it had tested 102 student-athletes without any positive results.

Penn State will continue to report the number of positive tests every two weeks throughout the remainder of the summer.

According to Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour, athletes will be tested on their return to campus and if any symptoms are shown.

So far, Penn State has returned its football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams to campus.