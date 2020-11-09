Maryland’s offense erupted for 28 first half points to propel it to a win over Penn State for just the third time in program history.

Sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terrapins’ offense didn’t run a single play from the red zone the entire game. Every time they scored, it was the result of at least a 34-yard play given up by the Nittany Lions defense.

Here’s how it happened.

This was the first touchdown for Maryland in the game, and it came on third down, an area where Penn State’s defense has struggled mightily this season.

Freshman wide receiver Rakim Jarrett torched the Nittany Lions’ secondary all game, mostly from the slot.

On this play, Tariq Castro-Fields is lined up in the slot against Jarrett as Penn State lines up in man coverage while it brings a blitz.

Maryland’s outside receiver takes an inside release on his route up the seam that, in turn, sets somewhat of a pick on Castro-Fields and allows Jarrett to get a few steps on the slant.

With everyone else in man coverage, the middle of the field is wide open, and Jarrett’s speed allows him to get into the endzone.

The Terrapins would go back to a nearly identical version of this play for their second score.

On this play, Penn State’s corners are in man coverage once again with the linebackers playing zone underneath.

Prior to the snap, Jarrett motions from the left side of the line to the right and sets up in the slot just as Tagovailoa snaps the ball.

Freshman cornerback Daequan Hardy follows Jarrett in motion and, in turn, his momentum is already leading him to the outside.

The outside receiver does the same inside release, and this time Jarrett exaggerates his fake to an out-route before cutting back inside to the slant.

Hardy bites on the fake to the outside, and Jarrett is off to the endzone again with his blazing speed — and because of poor tackling from the Nittany Lions’ secondary.

Jarrett’s ability to make plays in space after the catch was crucial to Maryland’s offensive success, and this play is a great example of that.

Penn State runs an exotic blitz in which it drops three defensive linemen into coverage while blitzing three linebackers and the nickelback.

Tagovailoa recognizes the blitz early and makes the only throw he could have on the play, a quick hitch to Jarrett just six yards from the line of scrimmage.

The Nittany Lions’ defensive linemen aren’t able to get the depth they need in the zone coverage in order to make a play on the ball, effectively eliminating three players from the defensive side.

More poor tackling from Penn State’s secondary allows Jarrett to turn the short pass into a big gain, and it sets up the Terrapins’ next score.

Just a few plays later, Tagovailoa would throw his third touchdown pass of the half due to blown coverage from the Nittany Lions’ secondary.

The sophomore quarterback rolls out to his right on the play and Penn State is in zone coverage.

The key miscommunication comes from cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and safety Lamont Wade.

Wade is quick to take away the receiver running a route to the sideline at the 20-yard line while Porter assumes that Wade will take the deep sideline.

It looks like the Nittany Lions are playing a cover-3 scheme on this play, in which case Wade is not responsible for any of the deep thirds of the field and Porter would be responsible for the deep sideline.

Porter hesitates as both he and Wade crash to the shorter route, leaving Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. open for the uncontested touchdown grab.

