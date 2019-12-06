Penn State lost a member of its 2020 football recruiting class on Friday after 3-star safety prospect Elijah Gaines reopened his recruitment process and decommitted from Penn State.

Gaines said his decision was “due to some unfortunate circumstances,” but it is unclear what those are at this time.

The Virginia product is the 16th ranked prospect in the state and has a 0.8702 247Sports composite rating.

He was one of three safety commits in the Nittany Lions recruiting class.

Gaines has offers from and has been recruited by coaches at Boston College, Duke and Georgia Tech.

Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class now has 27 hard commits after Gaines’ decision.