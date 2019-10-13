IOWA CITY, Iowa — In games like this, road games against tough conference opponents, the turnover battle becomes extra important.

That was certainly evident in Saturday’s affair, with two turnovers coming at the perfect time, shifting momentum in Penn State’s favor.

“Everyone feels it,” Robert Windsor said. “It’s not just the team, the fans. I know you felt it. So that answers that.”

Penn State had two turnovers in the late stages of Saturday’s 17-12 win, and both couldn’t have come at a better time.

It was clear coming into the game that the turnover battle had a big chance of deciding the game.

The two turnovers proved that was the case.

In the third quarter, PJ Mustipher forced a fumble that Jan Johnson recovered deep in Iowa territory.

That lead to a crazy possession that only ended up with three points on the board, but it still shifted everything in favor of the Nittany Lions.

“Momentum’s always shifting, especially in a game like this against a team as good as Iowa,” Mustipher said. “When you make a play like that everybody’s hype and we get the ball closer to the endzone for our offense.”

Mustipher feels that as a defender, it’s most satisfying to make a play like that to help out his teammates on the offensive side.

“That’s what I was more happy about,” Mustipher said. “That I gave the offense the chance to put points on the board because we got a turnover.”

That play came at a time where there were no turnovers on either side.

With the result very much in doubt, everyone knew that the game needed someone to take it.

Mustipher was ready for that challenge.

“Coach [Sean] Spencer told me ‘we need a play,’” Mustipher said. “And I told him I got him so that’s what I did.”

Even after a play like that, the game was still in doubt in the fourth quarter.

And that’s when Jaquan Brisker made a play.

He took advantage of an overthrown ball by Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, and gave Penn State’s offense great field position again.

The pick was created in large part due to the pressure by Windsor.

“I hit him, took him to the ground and I hear ‘interception,’” Windsor said. “And I’m like ‘oh that’s awesome.’”

On the 3rd quarter fumble, Penn State’s offense couldn’t finish — at least not legally.

After the interception they did, and Sean Clifford knows that it needs to be more consistent with those opportunities.

“We gotta punch it in,” Clifford said. “We just gotta finish. That’s the mentality that we need to have.”

Even though they couldn’t punch it in both times, it shifted the game in the Nittany Lions’ favor, and that’s just what this defense is capable of doing.

“Momentum’s huge in any game, but obviously in an away game in a stadium like this,” Garrett Taylor said. “It was big time, going out there and getting turnovers, getting stops.”