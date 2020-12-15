Indiana and Purdue have decided to cancel its "Champions Week" matchup due to positive coronavirus tests within both programs.

This is the first time the “Old Oaken Bucket” game won’t commence since 1919 and is the second time it has been canceled this season.

In a joint statement from both schools, they expressed their disappointment but say that the game was not going to be possible under these conditions.

“Upon the advice of our medical professionals and in following the guidelines and protocols established for this season, we are not able to play Friday. We are certainly disappointed that we cannot play in 2020, but look forward to seeing each other on the field next season and competing once again for the Old Oaken Bucket.”

