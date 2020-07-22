When it comes to Penn State defensive lineman Judge Culpepper’s family, there are frankly too many interesting stories to hear in one sitting.

With his dad being a former NFL player and his mother being a TV star, and living in the same neighborhood as Derek Jeter and Tom Brady, he certainly had a lot to share in his Zoom call with the media on Tuesday afternoon.

Culpepper’s father Brad, played in the NFL for nine seasons and had success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Culpepper knew from a young age while watching his father he wanted to play football himself, and he looked up to him as a role model from the second he stepped onto a field for the first time.

“My dad played football and was really successful at pretty much every level, and honestly I look at him and I just aspire to be like him,” Culpepper said. “He's an incredibly hard worker and he puts 100% effort in everything that he's invested in.”

“Growing up and watching that, he has kind of set the path for me and the path that I want to follow.”

While Brad Culpepper could be considered a tough individual for playing in the trenches of the NFL for nearly a decade, Judge said his mom, Monica, may be even more rugged, as she appeared on "Survivor" years ago.

Both of Culpepper’s parents were on the show, but it was Moinca who proved that she can be just as tough as an NFL lineman, according to her son.

“My mom on her first or her second season did a food challenge and she smoked a bunch of other people and she was eating grub worms and cow eyeballs and a bunch of crazy stuff,” Culpepper recalled. “There were like 10 people on the challenge and my mom ate all that food the fastest and I was impressed; I always knew my mom was tough, but you know, eating grubs and cow eyeballs, that's no easy feat.”

Simply put, Culpepper said his mom is fearless and is always looking to prove her grit, just as her husband had in the NFL.

“My mom, people look at her and they say ‘Oh an NFL wife like she's probably prissy and not tough,’ but my mom, she might be tougher than my dad.”

Despite the fun and crazy memories the Culpepper household may have had, the family had to face some harder times as well during Judge’s childhood.

This included his brother’s ACL tear, which impacted his football career. He was also diagnosed with testicular cancer while he was redshirting in college.

But like he did with both of his parents, Culpepper found inspiration from his brother, and it made him into a stronger individual because of that experience.

“I would say [my brother] is one of my biggest influences,” Culpepper said. “He went through cancer and he went through an ACL surgery and all that stuff, all that adversity, and he came out stronger.”

So as Culpepper looks to make his mark in State College and beyond, he’ll never forget all of the unique family experiences he’s gone through and will use his parents and his brother to strengthen his character and make his own breakthrough.

“I strive every day to try and put that in my life,” Culpepper said.

