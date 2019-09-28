Penn State took the field at College Park on Friday night to a chorus of boos.

It was the sixth largest crowd to witness a game in Maryland football’s history and was the largest since 2011.

The Terrapins and their fans were brimming with energy and optimism that this could be the game that the Maryland football program took down a top opponent on national television.

And that optimism came with good reasoning.

Penn State entered Friday night’s game coming off lackluster performances against Buffalo and Pitt.

But the Penn State team that took the field on Friday night was different, it executed from the first play of the game to the last, and in doing so it answered a lot of questions about a young team.

“Thought it was probably one of the more complete games that we have played in our six years really kind of in all three phases,” Franklin said. “We played at a high level.”

That wasn’t something Franklin couldn’t have said after Penn State’s past two games, in fact it probably wasn’t something that even crossed his mind.

A majority of these questions resided on the offensive side of the ball and with new quarterback Sean Cliffords, who struggled and looked very uncomfortable throughout the Nittany Lions’ victory over Pitt.

But none of that was on display Friday. Clifford was clinical.

The quarterback finished the game with 398 yards and three touchdown passes and one on the ground. He showed no signs of nervousness in his first start outside Beaver Stadium.

“These are the types of games I would like to keep having,” Clifford said. “When I’m visualizing the day before, when I’m visualizing this morning how games go, I’m visualizing success, each play working.

“Overall, I think our offense did a great job executing.”

Another question mark for Penn State heading into its much anticipated matchup with Maryland was the play of its offensive line.

Against Pitt, the unit got dominated in both the passing and running games.

That offensive line was nowhere to be seen on Friday. Instead Penn State controlled the line of scrimmage on its way to 198 total rushing yards.

And most importantly, they gave Clifford time to throw the ball. The quarterback was very rarely hurried and wasn’t sacked once.

The defense came to play from the first drive, forcing an interception, and put on full display why it was one of the top units in the country.

While it was a unit that has been strong so far this season, the defense hadn’t been able to put together a complete performance in all phases of the game.

Whether it was the secondary blowing a coverage, the linebackers being slow to scrape and fill or the defensive line not being able to generate a push, something was missing on the defense.

On Friday, every box was checked.

It didn’t matter who was in the game, it didn’t matter that Micah Parsons was ejected in the first quarter for a targeting call, the unit competed until the last whistle holding a Maryland offense that averaged 53 points a game to zero.

“Hats off to the coaching staff for putting together a great game plan,” defensive back Tariq Castro Fields said. “Hats off to my teammates for just executing and it just comes down to everybody doing their job honestly.

“You don’t have to be Superman. You don’t have to do too much as long as everybody holds their weight.”

Penn State was just better than Maryland in every facet of the game, from start to finish, and now its confidence is soaring.

It says a lot about the Nittany Lions that in their first road game of the season, they were able to do what they did on Friday night. They showed no signs a young, nervous team and that speaks volumes for their potential this season.

There were a lot of questions raised after the Nittany Lions’ performance against Pitt about how good this team really was, if they were really going to be a team that could compete for a Big Ten Championship?

And on Friday they were.

Penn State left Maryland 1-0 for the week, but they also left with confidence and a lot of questions answered. Friday was the first step for the Nittany Lions to doing something special this season.