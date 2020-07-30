For the third time in the past five seasons, Penn State welcomes a new offensive coordinator to its staff in former Minnesota coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

Top assistant coaches around the nation have been moving around the coaching carousel seemingly more and more every year in college football as teams look to make the next big-impact hire that could elevate their program.

In this piece, the success of offensive coordinators in their first season with a new team is looked at in comparison to the team’s season prior to hiring their new offensive coordinator.

Starting with the NFL, the numbers for new offensive coordinators are pretty much all positive.

Over the last five seasons, where there has been tons of turnover in offensive coaching, teams with a new offensive coordinator have averaged an increase of +0.6 points per game and +0.15 yards per play, per actionnetwork.com.

The increase in yards per play was significant as well in the fact that nearly 75% of new offensive coordinators gained the same amount, or more yards per play than the offensive coordinator of the year before, per actionnetwork.com.

Sure, these numbers make sense in that a team most commonly changes its coordinators due to poor performance, thus setting a lower bar for the next coach to come in. But the consistency of the increase in offense can’t be overlooked.

Since 2015, among teams in the Big Ten, new offensive coordinators averaged an increase of +1.63 points per game compared to the coordinator before them, over an entire point higher than the average in the NFL over this time.

The sample size is much smaller in terms of turnover, but there was also a higher variance in terms of individual point differentials from year to year.

One of the most impressive first years as a coordinator was that of Penn State’s Joe Moorhead in 2016, when his offense put up 37.6 points per game after a 2015 season that saw John Donovan’s offense only average 23.2.

Illinois also made a huge offensive leap in the first year of hiring Rod Smith at offensive coordinator. Smith increased the Illini’s points per game by 10.6 in 2018 under Lovie Smith.

In this same time period, there were also two instances in which a team that brought in a new offensive coordinator dropped off in points per game by over a touchdown, and they both have ties to the Nittany Lions.

In Ciarrocca’s first year with the Golden Gophers, their offense scored 22.1 points per game, down from 29.3 the year prior.

But there was a lot working against Minnesota that season, mainly the lack of experience at quarterback. The Golden Gophers also played a schedule that was nearly three times more difficult than that of the season prior, per sports-reference.com.

The other season that saw an offensive coordinator struggle in comparison to their predecessor was the 2018 season for former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne.

The Nittany Lions averaged a massive 41.1 points per game in 2017, good for seventh-best in the country and tied with Ohio State. The following season, Rahne’s first as coordinator, Penn State averaged 33.8 points per game.

Trace McSorley returned for his senior season in 2018, but the loss of Saquon Barkley, DaeSean Hamilton and Mike Gesicki proved to be costly for the offensive potency.

The Nittany Lions are now in a situation similar to that of 2018. Sean Clifford is returning as a proven starter and Ciarrocca is in his first year as offensive coordinator.

Looking back at recent history in the Big Ten, there were two teams that were in a situation just like Penn State’s just a season ago.

Michigan and Michigan State both returned a starting quarterback and brought in new offensive coordinators in 2019.

Looking at Shea Patterson and Brian Lewerke’s numbers could project the upcoming season for Clifford.

Patterson improved in terms of volume with his new offensive coordinator, throwing for nearly 500 more yards while completing just four more completions compared to the season prior.

His completion percentage decreased while his touchdowns and interceptions stayed nearly identical.

For Lewerke, his numbers improved across the board. His completion percentage went up by five percentage points, he threw for over 1,000 more yards and nine more touchdowns — and he also played in two extra games in 2019.

Overall, new offensive coordinators improve an offense’s statistics more often than not, and Penn State is in a familiar position with this transition.

But there’s no telling how a disrupted offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic will impact this transition, and many questions still remain as to how the Nittany Lions will adapt to implementing a new offense.

