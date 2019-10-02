Penn State’s offense has put up the second-most total points out of all Big Ten teams so far this season, but as the Nittany Lions dive further into their difficult Big Ten schedule, the passing game will need to see more players step up.

Sean Clifford seems to be getting better with each week, and the relationship he has with star receiver KJ Hamler is as dangerous as any tandem in the conference. But, too often Clifford is reliant on a single target to get production out of the passing game.

Hamler has been the leading receiver in three of Penn State’s four games so far this season, and the sophomore also has almost 200 more yards than the second leading receiver on the team, Jahan Dotson.

But Dotson hasn’t shown consistent reliability in the passing game despite his strong numbers. The majority of his receiving yards came in the game against Buffalo when he recorded 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Dotson hasn’t had over 21 yards in any other game.

The other starting receiver, former No. 1 wide receiver recruit Justin Shorter, hasn’t yet been able to fulfill his potential as a Nittany Lion. Clifford rarely targets the redshirt freshman and his stats show it.

Shorter recorded just seven catches for 88 yards on the year before leaving the game against Maryland with an injury.

Even in the offensive explosion that was the blowout of Maryland, Dotson, Shorter and tight end Pat Freiermuth failed to contribute much. Even in an offensive onslaught — when one would expect all four top receiving targets to have some sort of production — it was again only Hamler who broke out.

So far, this largely one-sided passing attack has worked, but it doesn’t seem sustainable.

Teams are going to start putting a huge emphasis on containing Hamler, and once that happens, other receivers will have to be able to get open and make plays consistently.

A lot of the burden falls on Clifford to make an effort to spread the ball around and build the confidence of his receiving corps, but as a first year starter that is likely not at the top of his priorities.

The sophomore quarterback has been able to rely on a solid running game to complement the air attack, and in the one game where the ground game wasn’t as effective, he was able to spread the ball around in an impressive fashion, which is a good sign.

Against Buffalo, Clifford found Dotson four times for over 100 yards, and Freiermuth eight times for 99 yards. Hamler hauled in three receptions for 62 yards as well.

When the passing distribution is spread out like it was in week two, it keeps defenses honest and allows for the big playmakers like Hamler to get more one-on-one coverage matchups, which leads to more explosive plays.

As the season goes on Clifford should make it an emphasis to keep more receivers involved in order to keep them satisfied and keep defenses honest.