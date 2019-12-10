Penn State is now in need of a new offensive coordinator.

Ricky Rahne has left to become the new head coach at Old Dominion, so for the 3rd time in the last five years, the Nittany Lions need a new person to call the plays.

We are at an important time for this program, so it can’t mess around.

It needs to look outside the walls of the Lasch Building.

This is not discrediting the jobs that the rest of Penn State’s staff has done. Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider is one of the most valuable members of the staff with his recruiting ties. Offensive line coach Matt Limegrover has done a great job of improving that unit.

But we’ve seen this offense become stagnant in recent years, and hiring from within could continue that trend.

Now that’s not entirely Rahne’s fault. When the Penn State offense was dominant, it had Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley, and a group of dynamic receivers. It’s not fair to compare this current group to that.

The offense has been far from bad. It gets too much hate. But it hasn’t been good enough.

Sean Clifford is a talented quarterback. Journey Brown is stepping up. KJ Hamler and Pat Freiermuth are great weapons.

But there are points where the offense just doesn’t do enough.

James Franklin preached that he wanted Penn State to go from great to elite, and so far, that hasn’t really happened. And sticking with the status quo won’t do much to change that.

Penn State needs to change things up. Get more creative and innovative. The offense isn’t bad, but it’s fair to say that it is boring at times.

That could change with an outside hire.

Obviously, Joe Brady is a name that comes to everyone’s minds.

The current LSU passing game coordinator was on the Penn State staff a few years ago, and is one of the most talked about assistants in the country.

But he may be too expensive to go after.

But even if it’s Brady or not, there are plenty of outside hires that could be a fit.

There are plenty of offenses around the country that have taken the next step in terms of creativity and innovation. Penn State is close to being left behind.

The Nittany Lions need something. They need a spark. And that has to come from somewhere else.