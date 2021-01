One of Penn State’s top future recruits is no longer committed to the program.

Mathias Barnwell, a 6-foot-5 tight end in the class of 2023, announced that he has reopened his recruitment via Twitter.

Barnwell originally committed to the Nittany Lions back in June of 2020.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

James Franklin talks offseason schedule, potential of bringing in transfers for Penn State football For the first time in 2021, James Franklin spoke to the media for nearly an hour on Monday a…