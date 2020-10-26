Penn State struggled at points all throughout its overtime loss to Indiana on Saturday night, as the Big Ten returned to action.

Here is a closer look at what went wrong for the Nittany Lions in its upset loss.

Sean Clifford was not his usual self in the early moments of this game, and it put Penn State in an uphill battle for the majority of the outing.

This first interception came late in the first quarter, and Clifford said after the game that he didn’t get the exact look he was expecting on this play, but that he also just overthrew the ball.

If Clifford delivers that ball earlier and on target, this play at least has a chance to go for a couple of yards or develop into something more.

The Nittany Lions’ offensive line doesn’t secure the blocks it needs initially, but that didn’t matter much in the end as the ball went right to Indiana corner Jaylin Williams.

The second interception Clifford threw was also the product of the redshirt junior missing his target.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth runs a slant over the middle of the field and beats his man by a step or two.

The Hoosiers are in man coverage with one high safety over the top who is lurking behind Freiermuth when the ball is thrown. He happens to be in the right place at the right time as he gets the interception.

Late in the first half, Penn State had its best chance to score since its opening drive, and Will Levis entered the game at quarterback on third-and-1.

A read option was the play call with running back Devyn Ford, and the Nittany Lions lined up in a heavy set.

An extra offensive lineman is in the game, and two tight ends are also on the field with just one wide receiver.

Levis opts to keep the ball as tight end Brenton Strange pulls from the left side of the line to the right, leaving safety Jamar Johnson free to get into the backfield.

Johnson’s quick decision to let Ford go and make a play on Levis is what caused this play to break down, and Levis loses the ball for the Nittany Lions’ third turnover of the half.

Penn State was pretty solid on defense considering the advantageous field position Indiana had as a result of turnovers.

But the drive that followed Ford’s controversial touchdown was not what the Nittany Lion defense had hoped for, mostly because of Michael Penix Jr.

Penn State’s defense actually played pretty well on this drive, but Penix and the Hoosier offense made tough play after tough play.

Here, defensive ends Jayson Oweh and Shaka Toney collapse on Penix, who delivers a bullet to the sideline while under duress.

Joey Porter Jr.’s coverage is decent, but Miles Marshall makes a contested catch for the first down.

A few plays later, Penix makes another incredible throw while getting hit by Oweh.

Backup wide receiver Jacolby Hewitt makes a diving catch with cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields draped all over him to set up Indiana’s eventual game-tying touchdown.

The touchdown that preceded the controversial 2-point conversion might be forgotten because of what happened after, but this play was a key point for Penn State’s defense.

The Nittany Lions had forced a third down from the 9-yard line, and that’s when Penix made yet another impressive throw.

Indiana went with a bunch formation at the top of the screen and ran a pick play to get wide receiver Whop Philyor open toward the corner.

Wade gets bumped while trying to track Philyor, and he has to recover to close the separation and attempt to make a play on the ball.

Penix puts the ball where only Philyor can get to it, and he brings it down in bounds.

