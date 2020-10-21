Penn State finally found success on the recruiting trail while building its 2021 class.
Three-star tight end Khalil Dinkins announced his commitment to Penn State via Twitter on Wednesday, becoming the first player at his position to commit to the Nittany Lions in the class of 2021.
@coachjfranklin @CoachTerryPSU pic.twitter.com/2SpevEmRkd— Khalil Dinkins (@KhalilDink8) October 21, 2020
Dinkins is the 45th-ranked tight end and 22nd-ranked player in Pennsylvania in the class of 2021.
The Wexford, Pennsylvania, native chose Penn State over Boston College, Pitt and Michigan, among others.
