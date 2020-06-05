Penn State prides itself on being one of the best defenses in college football year in and year out.

With the “Linebacker U” nickname, the team has been in the conversation as one of the most stout defenses since James Franklin became the head coach.

But have the Nittany Lions truly gotten better on the defensive side of the ball with Franklin at the helm?

Here’s a look at how Penn State’s defensive statistics have evolved since Franklin’s arrival in 2014.

Similarities across the board

The most glaring trend in regard to the defensive progression in Franklin’s tenure is that there hasn’t actually been much in the grand scheme of things.

In Franklin’s first six seasons with the program, Penn State has allowed 19.8 points per game — as opposed to giving up 18.7 points per game in the six seasons prior.

The Nittany Lions have also held steady in other key statistics such as opponent pass yards per game, opponent third down conversion percentage and opponent red zone touchdown percentage.

While Franklin hasn’t seen much of his defense’s numbers improve in his six years with Penn State, it isn’t for a lack of coaching.

The blue and white have ranked in the top-20 in opponent points per game in each of the last three seasons topping out No. 6 in the 2017 campaign.

With key players like Micah Parsons, Antonio Shelton and Lamont Wade all returning this upcoming season, Franklin could see his program propel itself into being the most stout defense in the country led by experienced veterans.

Increase in yards allowed

One of the more surprising stats on the defensive side is the fact that the Nittany Lions have allowed more yards in every category since the regime change in 2014.

Penn State was among the nation’s best in stopping the run this past season, but that hasn’t always been the case during Franklin’s tenure.

Allowing just 1,235 rushing yards in 2019, the Nittany Lions ranked No. 5 in the nation with 95 rushing yards allowed per game.

Even with that performance, the team has averaged 1,725 rushing yards allowed per season in Franklin’s tenure, which is 136 yards more than the previous six seasons.

In the air, the Nittany Lions have been inconsistent on Franklin’s watch.

Penn State has recorded two seasons under Franklin in which it allowed 3,000-plus passing yards — a mark that had previously never been reached in the program’s 133-year history.

Now a part of this definitely has to do with trends in college football as a whole, as the defense has also had seasons in which it was one of the better passing defenses in the country with its best season coming in 2015 with just 2,255 passing yards allowed.

More NFL Draft picks

While there hasn’t been a lot of consistency on the field for Franklin’s defense, the coach has found consistency somewhere — the NFL Draft.

Penn State has produced 15 NFL Draft picks on defense in the past six drafts, which is four more than the previous six drafts.

The highest-selected Nittany Lion on the defensive side of the ball was Yetur Gross-Matos, who was selected with the 38th overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Other than Gross-Matos, Penn State has seen at least one former defensive player picked in five of the last six drafts with four of the drafts featuring three-plus Nittany Lion defensive picks.

