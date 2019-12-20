Penn State is headed to a bowl game for the sixth straight season and the Nittany Lions are heading to the Lone Star State, for the first time since the 2011 season.

And while it is a business trip to Dallas, for Penn State, bowl games are notorious for giving players unique experiences and being about a lot more than just the game itself, which presents a difficult challenge for James Franklin and the rest of the Penn State coaching staff.

The challenge for them is to find the correct balance of winning a football game, but also providing a memorable experience.

“We have meetings and we have practice and then there's a lot of mandatory events that the bowl does, but I think the players will -- they'll get the experience of Dallas, not so much that it takes away and becomes a distraction for the game, because most importantly we've got to find a way to win this game against a really good talented opponent that thrives in these types of games in my mind,” Franklin said.

“We want to go enjoy the bowl experience, which I think we will. I think we've gotten better at that and I've had good conversations with our players as well about that.”

Franklin pointed to the experience that his team had in 2014 in Ireland as an example as sometimes it is hard to find time to enjoy the location when preparing for a football game.

“Everybody was like what a wonderful cultural experience this is going to be for the team and coaches, and we were pretty much in the hotel or on the practice field the whole time,” Franklin said. “I think the guys rode around on one double decker bus was about all they got.”

The Cotton Bowl is played in AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, one of the most premier athletic venues in the country.

The stadium which was opened in 2009 has received the nickname of ‘Jerry’s World’ after Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, who was one of the biggest influences in the creation of the stadium.

And it is safe to say everyone in the Penn State program is excited to experience the stadium, no matter how many previous bowl game experiences they have had.

“I feel like I’m more thankful for it now because it is different. It is a different environment,” senior linebacker Cam Brown said. “For this game I’m going to be playing in ‘Jerry’s World’ and it’s going to be something I didn’t even think of as an option this year.”

“It will be an experience that I’ll never forget. It makes you cherish those moments a little bit more.”

But unlike some of his teammates, this won’t be Brown’s first time in Texas, in fact it is a state he absolutely loves.

“I went to Texas when I was a kid and I loved it,” Brown said. “I fell in love with Texas, the food, everything. I loved everything about Texas.”

But ultimately, the stadium is what Brown is most excited for.

“Playing in ‘Jerry’s World’ it is a great stadium,” Brown said. “That will probably be the biggest thing for me this week.”

Two of Penn State’s offensive linemen are also excited for the opportunity to play in the home of the Dallas Cowboys, but they are also very excited about the food.

“I think that is going to be awesome,” senior guard Steven Gonzalez said. “I’ve never been to Texas so I think it is going to be awesome to be in one of the big cities in Texas and obviously the Texas barbecue is really good.”

“I’ve never been to Texas before but just an opportunity to play in a New Year's Six bowl is always a tremendous honor,” junior tackle Will Fries said. “We have a very tough opponent in Memphis so I’m looking forward to that challenge and I think the barbecue is going to be awesome so I’m looking forward to eating all that.”

And while most players on the Penn State team, anxiously awaited and watched on television to find out their bowl destination, senior safety, Garrett Taylor was taking a nap when the announcement occurred.

Taylor is also excited to play in AT&T Stadium, but with the Cotton Bowl being the last time he will play in a Penn State uniform, he is just excited to experience everything one last time.

“I think the stadium is really cool with the big jumbotron and everything, but I’m also just excited to get another week with my teammates,” Taylor said. “Bowl trips are obviously really fun. While we have to be focused and approach it like a regular game week, there is going to be a lot of fun experiences and cool opportunities to create some memories with my teammates one last time.”

While the players are excited to play in one of the best stadiums in the country, eat some Texas staples and make some lasting memories for Franklin the only thing that really matters is returning to Happy Valley with some hardware.

“There's an understanding of expectation and standard of how we do things,” Franklin said. “But at the end of the day the most important thing is, after that game, we're putting bowl champions on our rings, bringing that trophy back to the facility and sending these seniors out the right way and also providing some momentum going into the offseason.”