Usually, Penn State has a few tune-up games at the beginning of the season to tie up loose ends and prepare for the gauntlet that is the Big Ten — but this year it won’t get that.

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will transition to a conference-only schedule for fall sports, including football, due to the coronavirus.

Instead of playing three nonconference games before beginning Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions will open their season with a game against a conference opponent and won’t have any early opportunities to get reps against lighter competition.

Prior to the announcement, Penn State was supposed to have games against the likes of Kent State and San Jose State before beginning conference play, while also having an opportunity to shine on the big stage against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Now, the Nittany Lions will have to come out of the gates against whoever they wind up playing first and won’t have any room for error.

Unless of course, Penn State starts the season with Rutgers, a team that has lost 13 straight games to the Nittany Lions.

This lack of nonconference games unequivocally hurts James Franklin’s shot at a national title.

Since the College Football Playoff era began in 2014, the Big Ten has never had two teams appear in the same postseason.

Ohio State has owned the Big Ten conference over the past few years, making it to the College Football Playoff three times while winning the inaugural trophy in 2015.

The skill gap between the Buckeyes and the rest of the conference is still large, and it’s safe to assume the powerhouse will lose a maximum of one game in the regular season.

While Ohio State has performed at the top of its game recently, Penn State hasn’t produced at the same level and isn’t back to being an elite program yet.

This squad, though, may be one of the most talented in recent memories with the likes of Journey Brown and Pat Freiermuth on offense and Micah Parsons taking the reins of a defensive unit with loads of upside.

With just a 10-game conference schedule at its feet, Penn State doesn’t have the luxury of being able to lose a game. The team can’t slip up like it did against Minnesota after it cracked the top-4 in the official College Football Playoff rankings in 2019.

And it definitely can’t lose to Ohio State. The scarlet and gray have been the Nittany Lions’ kryptonite for quite some time, with the blue and white only coming out on top once since 2012.

And that one victory was in 2016 when Penn State ended up winning the Big Ten Championship.

In order to have a surefire path to the playoff, Franklin will need to utilize his team’s talent and leave it all on the field when the Nittany Lions take on the Buckeyes.

We don't know much about how this college football season will look or even if it gets played at all, but as it currently stands, Penn State has aspirations to claim its first national championship since 1986.

In order to do this, it needs to go undefeated.

Penn State has the tools to do so, with the addition of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and the progression of its top players, the team could very well push its way to the top of the college football leaderboards if everything goes to plan.

Competitions against teams like Nebraska, Michigan and possibly Wisconsin won’t come easy for Franklin and company, but their focus should lie on doing everything they possibly can to dethrone Ohio State.

Without a win against the Buckeyes, the Nittany Lions’ season might as well be thrown out the window.

