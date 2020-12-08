While there have been some breakout teams in the Big Ten this season, there have also been some disappointing seasons for some traditional programs as well.

It’s pretty safe to say that Michigan State falls under that category, as Mel Tucker’s first year running the Spartans has not gone according to plan.

After falling to Rutgers in Week 1, Michigan State was able to pull off an upset against in-state rival Michigan in Week 2, which seemed like it could’ve been an indication of better things to come.

But the Spartans would continue to struggle, getting outscored 125-19 in three of the next four weeks.

Michigan State’s one win, though, came against then-undefeated Northwestern, who has already clinched the Big Ten West regular season title.

Entering as the favorite, James Franklin’s team will face a team Saturday that is more than capable of an upset.

Rocky road for Lombardi

Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi has not had the consistency he’s needed to in 2020.

He ranks dead last in completion percentage among the 14 qualified Big Ten quarterbacks while also throwing nine interceptions, which is tied with Sean Clifford for the most in the conference.

But Lombardi may not even see the field this weekend as he was banged up in the Spartans blowout loss to Ohio State last weekend.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback was injured in the second quarter of the 52-12 rout and did not return for the rest of the afternoon.

This may lead to Payton Thorne getting the start this weekend, whether it is for injury or just a change of pace, as he was rather effective after coming in against the Buckeyes despite Michigan State already being out of the game.

Defensive struggles

Michigan State’s defense is coming off of its worst performance of the season against Ohio State.

With 23 players out against the Spartans, Justin Fields carved up defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton’s unit, putting up 52 points while getting at least two scores in each quarter.

The group is also not getting out to the defensive start it would like to this year, as Michigan State has given up at least 24 points in the first half of three of its last four games.

And despite the Buckeyes not having its best rushing attack in recent memory, their backfield, led by Trey Sermon and Master Teague III, had a solid outing. Fields also contributed over 100 yards rushing.

Penn State should be able to continue running the ball as it did in its 57 attempts last Saturday with the Spartan defensive line being picked on lately.

Stagnant ground game

With the inconsistent quarterback play from Michigan State this season, its running game has been a key factor.

In the Spartans’ only two wins this season, the team was able to rush for well over 100 yards.

In Sparty’s four losses though, totals of 50, 59, 60 and 81 yards rushing were unable to get it done, and they ultimately put too much pressure on Lombardi to get Michigan State back into games.

So Penn State’s front-seven that dominated Rutgers last weekend will be asked to step up once again, as it will look to contain the running back pair of Connor Heyward and Jordan Simmons.

If Brent Pry’s group can force Lombardi or Thorne to make plays with his arm, the Nittany Lions should be in a good position to come out on top.