On Thursday night, James Franklin shared photos on his Twitter account on Thursday night of a beef wellington that his daughter, Shola, made from a Gordon Ramsay recipe.

And on Friday, the celebrity chef responded saying that it looks like Franklin has a Master Chef Junior in his house.

Looks like you have a #MasterChefJunior in your kitchen coach !! Well done Shola ! Let me know if she needs any more recipes Gx https://t.co/yfhalZEsTx — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 22, 2020

MasterChef and MasterChef Junior are two longtime running competitive cooking shows where Ramsay was a presenter.

Ramsay also offered to share any recipes with the family.

According to Franklin's tweet, Shola is a huge fan of the chef, who is known for his outbursts and insults.

@GordonRamsay my daughter Shola is a huge fan of yours & tonight she followed your recipe for Beef Wellington & she crushed it, you would have been proud! Thanks for the inspiration, always welcome in Happy Valley. pic.twitter.com/6uLQceOkxC — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) May 22, 2020