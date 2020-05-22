Cotton Bowl Head Coaches Conferences, James Franklin
James Franklin, smiles as he answers questions at the Cotton Bowl head coaches press conference in Dallas, Texas on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. 

 James Leavy

On Thursday night, James Franklin shared photos on his Twitter account on Thursday night of a beef wellington that his daughter, Shola, made from a Gordon Ramsay recipe.

And on Friday, the celebrity chef responded saying that it looks like Franklin has a Master Chef Junior in his house.

MasterChef and MasterChef Junior are two longtime running competitive cooking shows where Ramsay was a presenter.

Ramsay also offered to share any recipes with the family.

According to Franklin's tweet, Shola is a huge fan of the chef, who is known for his outbursts and insults.

