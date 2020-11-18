Penn State is in search of its first win of the season following an 0-4 start.

The Nittany Lions are back in Beaver Stadium to take on an Iowa team that has won its last two games.

Here are the key matchups to look out for on Saturday.

LB Jesse Luketa vs. RB Tyler Goodson

The Hawkeyes have relied heavily on their sophomore running back for offensive production this season.

Tyler Goodson has been the go-to running back while also taking on a role as a receiver in the passing game. He is responsible for five of Iowa’s 14 touchdowns this season.

With how the Hawkeyes have moved Goodson around the field and how well they have run the ball this season, Penn State’s linebacking corps will have its hands full.

Jesse Luketa was instrumental in slowing down Nebraska’s rushing attack last week as the Nittany Lions held the Huskers nearly 30 yards under their season average. Luketa finished tied for the most tackles on Penn State’s defense in that game.

Once again the junior linebacker will be needed to plug the holes opened up by one of the best offensive lines in the Big Ten and stop the conference’s second-leading rusher.

DE Zach VanValkenburg vs. OT Rasheed Walker

Zach VanValkenburg leads the Big Ten in sacks this season with 3.5, and sophomore left tackle Rasheed Walker will be tasked with slowing him down.

Penn State has given up the most sacks in the conference this season with 15 total in just four games, while Iowa has kept its quarterback as clean as any team, having given up just three sacks all year.

This game could come down to which offensive line is able to give its quarterback the most time to make plays in the passing game, and if Walker wins his battle with VanValkenburg, the Nittany Lions would likely win that war.

Iowa is second in the Big Ten in total sacks this season with 11. Keeping the Hawkeyes’ edge rushers out of the pocket will be crucial.

WR Tyrone Tracy vs. DB Lamont Wade

Sophomore wide receiver Tyrone Tracy has been a major part of the Iowa passing attack from the slot this season.

Tracy is the Hawkeyes’ leading receiver with 11 receptions for 126 yards on the season.

Iowa has two other quality receivers in Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette that play on the outside and will garner the attention of the Penn State secondary, so Lamont Wade will likely be left to cover Tracy one-on-one whenever the Nittany Lions are in their nickel package.

Wade has struggled this season against quicker slot receivers such as Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Indiana’s Whop Philyor. Expect the Hawkeyes to challenge him in coverage throughout the game.

The Iowa passing attack has been lackluster all season with sophomore quarterback and first-year starter Spencer Petras under center.

Petras has only thrown for three touchdowns and has four interceptions on the season but has consistently targeted Tracy and will likely continue to do so on Saturday.

DE Jayson Oweh vs. OT Mark Kallenberger

Iowa has kept Petras safe from harm all season long, allowing just three sacks on the year.

Jayson Oweh has been solid for Penn State’s defense this season, ranking second on the team in total tackles and tackles for loss behind linebacker Ellis Brooks.

But Oweh, who was primed to have a breakout year as a starter for the first time in his collegiate career, has yet to register a sack this season.

Junior tackle Mark Kallenberger should be a tough matchup for Oweh, but the defensive end’s speed will be key in the pursuit of his first sack of the season.

Oweh will likely be more of a key in stopping the run, though, as Iowa has been a run-heavy team all season.

If Oweh can disrupt the Hawkeyes’ run-blocking on the left side, that could be a difference-maker for a struggling Nittany Lion defense.