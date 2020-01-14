The final AP Poll of the 2019-2020 season has Penn State ranked in the top-10.

The Nittany Lions jumped up four spots from No. 13 in the rankings after their 53-39 win over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl to claim the No. 9 ranking, one spot ahead of Minnesota and one spot behind Alabama.

This is Penn State’s highest finish in the AP Top 25 Poll since 2017 when it ended the season ranked at No. 8.

The Nittany Lions were the second-highest ranked Big Ten team in the final poll, with Ohio State finishing at No. 3 overall. Oregon, Florida, Oklahoma and Alabama (in that order) were the teams to finish above Penn State that did not make the College Football Playoff.

As for the rest of the Big Ten, Wisconsin finished at No. 11, Iowa at No. 15 and Michigan at No. 18.

It should be interesting to see how this ranking carries over into the 2020-2021 season for the Nittany Lions who resume action on September 5 at home against Kent State.