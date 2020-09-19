As Fox unveiled the new Big Ten schedule on its Big Noon kickoff Saturday morning, it hosted some of the Big Ten’s football coaches including Penn State’s James Franklin.

Franklin touched on a bunch of subjects in his interview with the Big Noon crew, starting with his thoughts on the resumption of the 2020 season.

“There's a lot of excitement, there was so much uncertainty for such a long period of time and I read stuff and the narrative out there that it's about the colleges or the conference or it's about the coaches but it's always about the players,” Franklin said. “This is what they wanted so I had a responsibility to make sure that at Penn State we’re doing it in a safe way.”

He also took the time to discuss the College Football Playoff, a point to which Franklin has not reached in his tenure with the Nittany Lions.

“I think for us, it’s just continuing to make plays and it's about consistency,” Franklin said. “It's about execution and putting your best players in position to make plays and we've done that, we just need to be a little bit more consistent.”

But what he also mentioned about making the playoff, was that it would certainly be easier with his former consensus All-American Micah Parsons.

That is though if it's right for both Micah and his family to return to Penn State as he has been preparing for the NFL Draft since he opted out..

“We're still having some conversations with Micah, he's been great,” Franklin said. “I think he's excited about the opportunity; his situations a little bit more complicated because he left earlier, so he's been gone a little bit longer than those other guys that you know really just did it about a week ago, but there's healthy dialogue going on at the end of the day.”

