In what was officially week two of the 2020 college football season, more teams began their campaigns as the ACC and Big 12 were the first Power Five conferences to open their seasons.

But even though there were some intriguing in-conference matchups to watch, most games wound up becoming blowouts due to the lack of training camp and preseason reps — hindering some of the less talented teams when it came time to hit the field.

So while you try to put together who played and who did not, here is what you missed from this past weekend’s slate of games.

Multiple Big 12 teams get upset in week one

Heading into the weekend, it was expected the Big 12 would fare well, considering it’s not yet playing in-conference games.

But there were a few slip ups on Saturday, which saw three (almost four with Texas Tech) Big 12 teams get upset in their opening games of the 2020 season.

The biggest surprise was No. 23 Iowa State, who went into its matchup with Louisiana-Lafayette as a multiple score favorite.

But the Cyclones were never able to get their offense to click, while on the other hand the Ragin' Cajuns were able to put up points, largely thanks to two punt returns for touchdowns.

In addition to Iowa State, both Kansas and Kansas State were taken down at home by Sun Belt opponents Coastal Carolina and Arkansas State.

So while it was nice for the conference to see its teams get back on the field, it’s hoping for some more success as the season moves forward.

Clemson looks like Clemson

It was nice to see the No.1 team in the country play on ABC on a Saturday night — it almost seemed normal.

What also seemed normal was the fashion in which Dabo Swinney led the Tigers over Wake Forest on Saturday, outsourcing the Demon Deacons 27-0 in the first half.

Trevor Lawrence, in his season debut, showed off his efficiency combined with the big play ability to prove to a national audience why he is the projected No. 1 overall pick for the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was pulled just after halftime and Clemson would wind up using three quarterbacks en route to its 37-13 victory.

The starting defensive group also showed out on Saturday night as the young core stepped up to every task until they were pulled in the second half.

The Deacons scored their lone touchdown in garbage time in the fourth quarter while the Tigers’ starting defense was on the sideline resting up for The Citadel at home next week.

Top 20 teams take care of business

Along with Clemson’s beatdown on Wake Forest, the other top 20 teams handled their business on Saturday and came away with convincing victories.

No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 14 Texas won by a combined score of 109-3, and seem ready to begin their Big 12 slate in two weeks.

The two will play each other in the famed Red River rivalry game in less than a month, which should be the first big test for both programs.

In the ACC, No. 18 North Carolina and new member No. 10 Notre Dame were able to use strong second halves to pull away from Syracuse and Duke and avoid any scares.

Although some teams looked better than others in their opening games, it should be interesting to see how the polls shake up over the course of the year with the Big Ten and Pac-12 still not playing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

