While Saquon Barkley prepares for his second NFL season, his acting career is continuing to blossom.

Barkley is going to feature in another commercial, this time with ESPN.

On a video shared on the ESPN Marketing YouTube channel, Barkley appears in the latest "This is SportsCenter" commercial.

The commercial which is titled "Presentation" shows longtime ESPN personality Stan Verrett leading a presentation in a conference with Barkley in attendance.

While Verrett is leading the presentation his laptop shows text messages he is receiving from fellow personality Neil Everett asking him about Barkley's quads and if Verrett has asked about his leg day routine yet.

Barkley and the New York Giants begin their season on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. with a game against the Dallas Cowboys.