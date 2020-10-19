Penn State's home opener will be played under the lights.

On Halloween night, Penn State and Ohio State will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcasted on ABC, the Big Ten announced on Monday.

Check out the start times and television designations for Week 2 of Big Ten football. pic.twitter.com/uxMaZ6FXdG — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 19, 2020

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be in attendance in a game that was slated to the annual White Out game.

Penn State has lost three straight to the Buckeyes, with its last win coming in 2016 under the lights at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State opens its season against Indiana on Saturday.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

By the numbers | How the coronavirus has complicated college football Unlike years past, each week on the college football schedule is not set in stone, and it’s …