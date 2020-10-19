Penn State vs Michigan, Head Coach James Franklin
Head coach James Franklin leads the team onto the field before the game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Penn State defeated Michigan 28 -21.

 Samantha Wilson

Penn State's home opener will be played under the lights.

On Halloween night, Penn State and Ohio State will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcasted on ABC, the Big Ten announced on Monday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be in attendance in a game that was slated to the annual White Out game.

Penn State has lost three straight to the Buckeyes, with its last win coming in 2016 under the lights at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State opens its season against Indiana on Saturday.

