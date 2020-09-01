Former Penn State wideout Dan Chisena will be switching positions in his rookie season, moving from the offensive side of the ball to defensive side.

#Vikings rookie Dan Chisena (@danchisena) has switched to safety and will wear #39. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 30, 2020

Chisena will be playing safety for the Minnesota Vikings as he tries to make the final roster, which will be chosen in less than two weeks with the season inching closer.

The former Academic All-Big Ten selection has a chance to break into the league on defense, he will likely be a part of the special teams unit as his downfield speed could be useful in that area.

