Wide receiver Dan Chisena (88) celebrates a tackle during the game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Penn State defeated Michigan 28 -21.

 Samantha Wilson

Former Penn State wideout Dan Chisena will be switching positions in his rookie season, moving from the offensive side of the ball to defensive side.

Chisena will be playing safety for the Minnesota Vikings as he tries to make the final roster, which will be chosen in less than two weeks with the season inching closer.

The former Academic All-Big Ten selection has a chance to break into the league on defense, he will likely be a part of the special teams unit as his downfield speed could be useful in that area.

