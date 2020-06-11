As of Thursday afternoon, it appears that college football is getting back to some normalcy.

According to Pete Thamel, a national college football and basketball writer for Yahoo Sports, the NCAA oversight committee approved the proposal that would allow schools to return with their teams and carry out a scheduled mini-camp starting on July 13.

Breaking: The NCAA football oversight committee has formally passed on recommendations on a football preseason practice schedule, sources tell @YahooSports. This is a huge step toward college football returning. Details here: https://t.co/z1MoVZ6TZ6 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 11, 2020

The schools would then follow a four week schedule which would begin with strength workouts and film study between coaches and players in the opening week.

The proposal still has to go through the Division I council, which next meets on June 17, but it is expected that the plan will pass.