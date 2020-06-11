Penn State, Cotton Bowl postgame press conference, James Franklin
James Franklin answers questions at the postgame press conference after Penn State defeated Memphis in the 84th Cotton Bowl Classic located at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 28, 2019. 

 Tyler King/Collegian

As of Thursday afternoon, it appears that college football is getting back to some normalcy.

According to Pete Thamel, a national college football and basketball writer for Yahoo Sports, the NCAA oversight committee approved the proposal that would allow schools to return with their teams and carry out a scheduled mini-camp starting on July 13.

The schools would then follow a four week schedule which would begin with strength workouts and film study between coaches and players in the opening week.

The proposal still has to go through the Division I council, which next meets on June 17, but it is expected that the plan will pass.

