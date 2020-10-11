Despite not playing a game this season and moving up in the AP Poll last week, Penn State stood its ground in the poll this week.

The Nittany Lions came in at No. 9 in the latest AP poll.

Penn State was ranked No. 9 in the Week 5 AP poll.

A total of five Big Ten teams found themselves back in the AP Top 25 following this weekend’s slate with Ohio State (6), Penn State (9), Wisconsin (16), Michigan (19) and Minnesota (24),

Below is the entire top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. North Carolina

6. Ohio State

7.Oklahoma State

8. Cincinnati

9. Penn State

10. Florida

11. Texas A&M

12. Oregon

13. Miami (FL)

14. Auburn

15. BYU

16. Wisconsin

17. SMU

18. Tennessee

19. Michigan

20. Iowa State

21. Louisiana-Lafayette

22. Kansas State

23. Virginia Tech

24. Minnesota

25. USC