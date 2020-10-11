Despite not playing a game this season and moving up in the AP Poll last week, Penn State stood its ground in the poll this week.
Penn State was ranked No. 9 in the Week 5 AP poll.
A total of five Big Ten teams found themselves back in the AP Top 25 following this weekend’s slate with Ohio State (6), Penn State (9), Wisconsin (16), Michigan (19) and Minnesota (24),
Below is the entire top 25:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Notre Dame
5. North Carolina
6. Ohio State
7.Oklahoma State
8. Cincinnati
9. Penn State
10. Florida
11. Texas A&M
12. Oregon
13. Miami (FL)
14. Auburn
15. BYU
16. Wisconsin
17. SMU
18. Tennessee
19. Michigan
20. Iowa State
21. Louisiana-Lafayette
22. Kansas State
23. Virginia Tech
24. Minnesota
25. USC