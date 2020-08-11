It didn't take long for the Pac-12 to follow the Big Ten in canceling sports this fall, including football.

The conference became the second Power Five conference to officially postpone fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic after a unanimous vote by the Pac-12 CEO Group on Tuesday.

Update on the 2020-21 Pac-12 season below.https://t.co/G6VxDO2VM2 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) August 11, 2020

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott in a statement.

“Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is.”

The conference also announced when conditions improve, it would consider a return to competition for impacted sports after Jan. 1.

The Pac-12 also guaranteed scholarships for all of its athletes that are impacted by the postponement. The Pac-12 also asked the NCAA to grant students who opt out competition for the entire academic year an additional year of eligibility.

The Big Ten announced it’s canceling its fall sports season earlier on Tuesday afternoon, but will evaluate options to play in the spring.

There are now 53 schools affected by the cancelation of sports this fall with the Pac-12, Big Ten, MAC and Mountain West conferences all canceling alongside independent decisions from UConn, Old Dominion and UMass.

