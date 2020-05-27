Pat Freiermuth’s two-year tenure at Penn State doesn’t lack memorable moments.

The Merrimac, Massachusetts, native has drawn early comparisons to Rob Gronkowski after a multitude of impressive outings as the Nittany Lions’ feature tight end.

Eligible for the NFL Draft after his sophomore season, Freiermuth elected to return to Happy Valley for his junior year with a chance to cement himself as one of the best tight ends in program history.

With half of his college eligibility remaining, here’s a look back at Freiermuth’s best moments of his Penn State career thus far.

First multi-touchdown game of career against Rutgers in 2018

Even as a true freshman, Freiermuth found ways to make an impact for a top-15 Nittany Lion team.

Penn State’s offense was sputtering with just over two minutes remaining in the first half against Rutgers when No. 87 took things into his own hands.

After faking out his defender in the play action, Freiermuth darted toward the end zone where he jumped up to catch a pass from Trace McSorley.

That score would turn the tide for Penn State’s offense, as it entered the break with a two-score advantage.

Freiermuth went on to catch three passes for two touchdowns and was the only Nittany Lion to find the endzone in Penn State’s 20-7 win over the Scarlet Knights.

Touchdown grab against Buffalo

Penn State found itself struggling against a subpar opponent in Beaver Stadium in its second game of the 2019 season.

Trailing 10-7 at halftime against MAC foe Buffalo, the Nittany Lions were looking for any way to regain the lead at the start of the third quarter.

After a pick-six from cornerback John Reid to take the lead, the Penn State offense found its stride with the help of Freiermuth.

Freiermuth quickly streaked toward the goal post and caught a Sean Clifford bullet at the five-yard line as he continued his momentum past the goal line.

The first offensive touchdown of a 38-3 run, Freiermuth’s early second-half catch set the tone for a Nittany Lion offense that desperately needed a change of pace.

First-quarter touchdown in White Out against Michigan

Undefeated coming into its annual White Out game, Penn State looked to keep its unbeaten streak alive in front of a sea of white at Beaver Stadium.

Both offenses couldn’t get anything going in the first nine minutes of action, but that changed when Freiermuth made an impressive grab to put the Nittany Lions up 7-0.

The 6-foot-5 and 259-pound pass-catcher used a stutter step to get past a Michigan linebacker and catch a touch pass from Clifford in the corner of the end zone.

Freiermuth’s touchdown proved to be crucial in the 28-21 win for the Nittany Lions that came down to the wire in crunch time.

Three touchdowns in East Lansing against Michigan State

In a dreary game against Michigan State in 2019, Freiermuth’s performance was anything but.

The late October affair was never really a competition for Penn State, thanks to Freiermuth’s three touchdowns.

Freiermuth’s career-game was best exemplified by his second touchdown, where he caught a pass from Clifford three yards out and plowed past three Spartan defenders to put the Nittany Lions up 14-0.

With its star tight end’s help, Penn State’s 28-7 win over Michigan State propelled it into the No. 4 spot on the College Football Playoff rankings.

Freiermuth’s three touchdowns helped him finish with seven total touchdowns in 2019. In his 26-game career, Freiermuth averages about half a touchdown per game.

Hits the century mark against Minnesota

Freiermuth’s most yards in a single game came against Minnesota in Penn State’s first loss of 2019.

Ranked No. 4 by the College Football Playoff selection committee, the Nittany Lions went into Minneapolis with one goal — keep the win streak alive.

Freiermuth did everything he could to reach that goal, catching seven passes for 101 yards for an average of 14.4 yards per catch.

One of those catches was a momentum-gaining grab that Penn State desperately needed early in the fourth quarter, in which Freiermuth trucks his way out of bounds within nine yards of the goal line.

The sophomore’s showing against the Golden Gophers was his last stand-out performance of the season, as he failed to catch a single touchdown and didn’t tally over 40 yards in any of his last four games of the 2019 campaign.