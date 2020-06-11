When Penn State announced football players would be returning to campus on June 8, Keaton Ellis didn’t have to travel far.

Ellis, who is coming off his freshman season, has lived in State College his entire life after his father, Bruce, played for the Nittany Lions in the 1970s.

A three-time letterman at State College Area High School, Ellis didn’t need much time to make an impact on his hometown university.

Ellis appeared in 13 games in his true freshman season with Penn State and was a part of the starting lineup in the Nittany Lions’ regular-season finale against Rutgers, setting him up for success heading into the spring and his sophomore season.

But then the coronavirus pandemic derailed his second spring with the program.

Being from the area, Ellis didn’t have to worry about making travel plans or going through a change of scenery for a few months — he just needed to stay on top of his game while being distanced from the rest of the team.

“I’ve been working out on my own throughout quarantine,” Ellis said. “Being in State College, I’ve been able to use the fields and my weight room. So I’m kind of doing those same things now.”

With the team’s return to Happy Valley comes strict regulations to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Voluntary workouts will be limited to less than 20 athletes per session and any player who exhibits symptoms will be quarantined before being able to return to the team.

As the team prepares for workouts to officially resume on Monday, Ellis is ready to get back to work with his position group and the entire Penn State roster.

“I think I'm a little bit more motivated,” Ellis said. “You have to take it as a blessing to be able to try and get back and play.

“We're working really hard and we're excited for the season.”

Losing John Reid to the NFL, the cornerback position group is one of the most unproven on the Penn State roster with the majority of its players either redshirting in 2019 or being true freshmen this offseason.

Ellis is one of two returning cornerbacks who started at least one game in 2019, alongside senior Tariq Castro-Fields, but cornerbacks coach Terry Smith sees most of his room having the ability to hold their own against the best offenses in the country.

“We have some young guys and we know what they’ve got,” Smith said in a call with reporters in April. “The star position may come from our room.”

Ellis was one of four players listed on the first offseason depth chart at the star position, given to the defensive back who is most adept at covering a slot receiver, while the defense is in nickel coverage.

At 5-foot-11, 183 pounds, Ellis came into the 2020 offseason as one of the top defensive backs on the roster.

When workouts and training camp begin, however, he knows not to take his spot for granted.

“We have a talented group right now across the board,” Ellis said. “So it's a competition, you know? No spots are given — even Tariq’s spot isn’t given.”

Ellis peaked at the right time in his freshman year for a Penn State defense registering a career-high three tackles against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.

Totaling 18 tackles and three forced fumbles in his freshman campaign, Ellis is looking to make a jump in his sophomore season to make an even bigger impact for the blue and white.

“As far as football specifically, finding the ball in the air, my footwork and just lifting up my game at all levels,” Ellis said. “The stuff I’m working on is stuff I'm good at and stuff I'm not good at so I'm just trying to work on everything and just keep becoming better each day.”

Before Ellis can get back to working out with his teammates, though, Penn State has quarantined the players for a week after their return before they can start working out together in some capacity on Monday.

The regulations include regular testing and restricting access to team facilities, which makes for an unfamiliar and unprecedented routine for Ellis and the Nittany Lion roster.

“The test was a unique experience, you know? It wasn't too invasive, it was 15 seconds tops — so it was quick,” Ellis said. “But as far as their access to facilities, they're very, very strict and they got a lot of stuff in place so we can move forward successfully.”