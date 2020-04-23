While the rest of the sports world has been put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL offseason has continued along as usual –– well, kind of.

The 2020 NFL Draft will go on as planned starting on Thursday and there are several Nittany Lions who will hear their names called (virtually).

There have been 21 Penn Staters drafted over the last five years and that number will certainly grow by a few after the draft concludes on Saturday.

Here’s where we expect these former Nittany Lions to land:

Yetur Gross-Matos

Ben Ferree: No. 26 overall to the Miami Dolphins

Evan Patrick: No. 29 overall to the Tennessee Titans

Justin Morganstein: No. 29 overall to the Tennessee Titans

Andrew Porterfield: No. 27 overall to the Seattle Seahawks

Tyler King: No. 25 overall to the Minnesota Vikings

Despite the high amount of Nittany Lions that were drafted in the 2010s, there were only two players selected in the first round –– Saquon Barkley and Jared Odrick. All signs are pointing to Gross-Matos becoming the next Penn Stater taken in the first round.

Outside of Ohio State’s Chase Young, draft experts have mixed opinions on the next wave of edge rushers in this year’s class. Some prefer the combination of college production and upside that Gross-Matos boasts, while others like the raw traits of a guy like K’Lavon Chaisson out of LSU.

Either way, there are a handful teams at the back of the first round that will be looking for help getting to the quarterback and Gross-Matos certainly does that.

KJ Hamler

Ben Ferree: No. 51 overall to the Dallas Cowboys

Evan Patrick: No. 55 overall to the Baltimore Ravens

Justin Morganstein: No. 48 overall to the New York Jets

Andrew Porterfield: No. 39 overall to the Miami Dolphins

Tyler King: No. 51 overall to the Dallas Cowboys

KJ Hamler almost certainly would be picked higher if he stuck around for another season at Penn State and continued to produce at the level he did in 2018 and 2019.

But even though he’s a part of the most talented wide receiver class to enter the NFL in quite some time, it was still the right decision to cash in now, given durability concerns and the fact that he’s likely going to be strictly a slot receiver in the NFL.

Those same durability concerns are why he is likely a mid-to-late second round pick and not a late first round talent like he would be in an average year. Still, there is a chance some team falls in love with his game-breaking speed and his abilities to make defenders miss with the ball in his hands and he winds up as an early second round pick.

Still, my money is on him being selected somewhere in the back half of the second round and a good landing spot for him is in Dallas, where he could serve as a dynamic slot receiver for new head coach Mike McCarthy.

John Reid

Ben Ferree: No. 162 (5th rd.) overall to the Washington Redskins

Evan Patrick: No. 114 (4th rd.) overall to the Arizona Cardinals

Justin Morganstein: No. 118 (4th rd.) overall to the Denver Broncos

Andrew Porterfield: No. 109 (4th rd.) overall to the Detroit Lions

Tyler King: No. 144 (4th rd.) overall to the Seattle Seahawks

Reid certainly helped himself with a productive 2019 season, but his 5-foot-10 frame could scare off a few teams.

Still, he’s played on the outside and in the slot and has covered just about every type of receiver imaginable over the course of his career.

In a strange pre-draft year where teams haven’t been able to meet in person with players, an older guy like Reid with solid tape will be appealing to teams.

Robert Windsor

Ben Ferree: No. 193 (6th rd.) overall to the Indianapolis Colts

Evan Patrick: No. 154 (5th rd.) overall to the Miami Dolphins

Justin Morganstein: No. 204 (6th rd.) overall to the New England Patriots

Andrew Porterfield: No. 165 (5th rd.) overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Tyler King: No. 198 (6th rd.) overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Windsor became a full-time starter on the defensive line during his junior season and became a fan favorite pretty quickly due to his high motor and the effort he gave on every play.

That translated to some impressive stats over the course of his final two years, especially given the amount of rotation that took place under defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

Still, Windsor figures to project as a depth interior defensive lineman and the Steelers could be in the market to boost that spot after losing Javon Hargrave in free agency.

Cam Brown

Ben Ferree: No. 213 (6th rd.) overall to the New England Patriots

Evan Patrick: No. 228 (7th rd.) overall to the Atlanta Falcons

Justin Morganstein: No. 217 (7th rd.) overall to the San Francisco 49ers

Andrew Porterfield: No. 180 (6th rd.) overall to the Cincinnati Bengals

Tyler King: No. 230 (7th rd.) overall to the New England Patriots

Hundreds of players all over the country were hurt by not being able to showcase their skills in front of dozens of scouts at their respective pro days, but those players projected to go on day three of the draft were affected most.

Brown was a productive college player for four seasons, spending two of them as a starter on Brent Pry’s defense. At 6-foot-5, Brown has always stood out on the field, but he’ll have to add weight to his frame in order to become a mainstay in the NFL.

His length and quickness will certainly be enticing to several teams and a team like the Patriots, who are in desperate need of linebacker help and have a ton of draft picks, could take a chance on him.