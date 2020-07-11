Saquon Barkley once again showed off his impressive athletic ability.

In a video posted on the former Penn State and current New York Giants running back's Snapchat, Barkley throws a football off the crossbar on one knee from 25-yards out.

According to Barkley, it was more of a shot put than a throw.

Haha more of a shot put 😂😂 but it got there thou ... https://t.co/CPg6VmOiUK — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) July 11, 2020

Barkley attempted and completed two passes in his Penn State career, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to DaeSean Hamilton against Indiana in 2017.