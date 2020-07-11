Penn State Football Pro Day
Buy Now

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley smiles with Penn State Head Coach James Franklin at Penn State Football Pro Day in Holuba Hall on Tuesday, March, 19, 2019.

 Eric Firestine

Saquon Barkley once again showed off his impressive athletic ability.

In a video posted on the former Penn State and current New York Giants running back's Snapchat, Barkley throws a football off the crossbar on one knee from 25-yards out. 

According to Barkley, it was more of a shot put than a throw. 

Barkley attempted and completed two passes in his Penn State career, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to DaeSean Hamilton against Indiana in 2017.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags