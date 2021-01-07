Former Penn State cornerback Trevor Williams will be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers for their 2021 playoff run.

Williams signed with Pittsburgh’s practice squad on Wednesday after being released from the Jaguars in December.

We have signed DB Trevor Williams to the practice squad & released LB/LS Christian Kuntz from the practice squad. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 6, 2021

He has 27 starts in his NFL career but his only two appearances this season came with the Eagles in Weeks 2 and 3 in which he recorded just three total tackles.

Williams will not be on the active roster for the Steelers playoff matchup against the Browns on Sunday.

