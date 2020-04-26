Five former Penn State players heard their names called virtually during the 2020 NFL Draft, which was tied for third most in the Big Ten.

But once the draft ended with the 255th pick, a few more former Nittany Lions found NFL homes.

Here is a look at where the undrafted former Nittany Lions will start their NFL careers.

Steven Gonzalez, Arizona Cardinals

Less than an hour after the draft ended, the offensive lineman found his NFL home.

Gonzalez is headed to Arizona and will have a chance to make the roster in a position of need for the NFC West team.

The Cardinals drafted one lineman, taking tackle Josh Jones from Houston in the second round.

Gonzalez played his entire college career at left guard and is known for his durability and consistency, especially in run blocking.

Scouts are concerned however with his pass blocking ability and if he has the mobility to make it at the next level.

Nick Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

The second undrafted Nittany Lion to find an NFL home was tight end Nick Bowers with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head coach John Gruden picked up multiple playmakers in the draft, including Henry Ruggs (WR, Alabama), Lynn Bowden (RB/WR, Kentucky) and Bryan Edwards (WR, South Carolina).

Bowers primarily played in a backup role throughout his entire Penn State career but his production increased significantly as a fifth-year senior for the Nittany Lions.

Bowers was Penn State’s fourth leading receiver this season and had three touchdowns on just 10 total receptions.

At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Bowers has the size to make and contribute on an NFL roster.

Garrett Taylor, Buffalo Bills

It also didn’t take long for one of Penn State’s defense leaders and smartest players to be signed.

Safety Garrett Taylor signed with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills drafted two players on the defensive side of the ball, A.J. Epenesa (EDGE, Iowa) and Dane Jackson (CB, Pitt).

Taylor was selected as an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media in 2018 and 2019 and had a career high 84 tackles in 2019.

Blake Gillikin, New Orleans Saints

It will be a Penn State reunion in the Big Easy.

After the Saints drafted former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens in the seventh round of the draft, Sean Peyton’s squad signed former Penn State punter Blake Gillikin as an undrafted free agent.

The punter averaged 43.03 yards per punt in his career which is tied for No. 2 in Penn State history.

Gillikin also landed 53 career punts inside the opponents 10-yard line and is the only player in Penn State history with seven punts of 65 or more yards.

Jan Johnson, Houston Texans

Former Penn State coach Bill O’Brien went back to Happy Valley for one of his undrafted free agent signings.

Former Penn State linebacker Jan Johnson signed with the Houston Texans and O’Brien, who serves as the head coach and general manager for the franchise.

Johnson will be joined in Houston by former Penn State cornerback John Reid, who O’Brien drafted in the fourth round.

Johnson was a defensive captain for Penn State in 2019 and finished fourth in the team in tackles after finishing second in 2018.

The linebacker's career at Penn State was full of adversity, and it’s unclear if he will have the athleticism to make an impact at the nex level.

Dan Chisena, Minnesota Vikings

It has been a wild year for the track star turned receiver who earned a scholarship during the 2019 Blue-White game after hauling in a touchdown.

Dan Chisena is headed to the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

The Vikings will have a large rookie class, as they made 15 selections, including two receivers, Justin Jefferson (LSU) and K.J. Osborn (Miami).

Chisena started two games for Penn State in 2019 and hauled in three receptions for 66 yards, including a 40-yard grab against Maryland.

However, it was on special teams where Chisena made the biggest impact, making four four tackles, including two against Michigan in the White Out.

Chisena also recovered a fumble against Michigan State.

While Chisena isn’t the most talented receiver, his speed combined with a high work ethic could lead him to a spot on a NFL roster.

***

Penn State also had a couple of players who transferred from the program go undrafted, but eventually sign NFL contracts.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

One more former Penn State player is joining the party in New Orleans.

Juwan Johnson, who transferred to Oregon, signed with the Saints and will be joining Stevens and Gillikin as players hoping to make the roster.

Johnson had 30 catches for 467 yards and four touchdowns last season at Oregon.

Brandon Polk, Los Angeles Rams

Another receiver who transferred from the program, Brandon Polk, signed an NFL contract.

Polk, who transferred to James Madison, for the 2019 season, was signed by the Los Angeles Rams.

Polk started all 16 games in 2019 for the Dukes and led the team with 74 receptions for 1,179 yards and 11 touchdowns.