DALLAS — This week has given Penn State’s freshmen many firsts in their collegiate experience.

The newcomers spoke with the media for the first time at Penn State during Thursday’s Cotton Bowl Media Day, discussing a week that’s been filled with new experiences.

“You sit back sometimes and think ‘wow, I’m really here,’” freshman cornerback Keaton Ellis said. “Just really blessed to have this opportunity, especially as a freshman. It’s my first bowl and it’s the Cotton Bowl. Can’t ask for anything else.”

These types of bowl games do a lot for the student-athletes, from first-class flights to luxurious player lounges.

It may be a business trip, but there’s certainly a lot of fun to be had too.

“It’s been awesome,” Ellis said. “It’s my second time in Texas, great state. The bowl has done a really great job, a lot of events. Just enjoying this time with my brothers, having fun and working hard.”

Even the stadium Penn State is playing in, AT&T Stadium, is an experience of its own.

“I try to not get hyped about stuff like that, but at the end of the day I was like ‘this is really big,’” freshman linebacker Brandon Smith said. “The jumbotron alone is huge.”

It's a special time for some because of family ties to the area.

"It's a great feeling," freshman running back Noah Cain said. "My mom stays in Dallas, I have a lot of family and friends from Louisiana coming to the game as well. It's definitely an eye-opening experience to be in a New Year's Six game."

But this week isn’t just about having fun.

This is a game week, just like the ones these freshmen have seen all season. But with all of the outside events and activities, it’s easy to get distracted.

That’s something that may take time to get used to.

“It’s a delicate balance,” senior safety Garrett Taylor said. “We want to know guys are coming out here and having a great experience, enjoying themselves, but at a certain point in the week we have to make sure guys are locking in. It’s a game week and we have to go play.”

It requires a team effort to get the young players prepared for this situation.

Freshman defensive end Adisa Isaac said that his veteran teammates were “just telling me what I need to do to make this the best experience for me.”

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry also sees the value of the team’s senior leaders.

“They know curfews, being on-time for breakfast and all of the things that matter that can take away and be a distraction,” Pry said. “We’ve got guys in this room that have played in Rose Bowls, Fiesta Bowls, Big Ten Championships, so they know.”

But Pry also knows that it’s something that the coaching staff has to preach on a daily basis.

“That’s the thing you coach from the onset of the bowl trip. Maintaining focus and mindset to work when it’s time to work, but still enjoying everything that is rewarding with the bowl experience,” Pry said. “It’s hard to get to the Cotton Bowl, and we want them to have a fun week, come together and enjoy what the Cotton Bowl has to offer.”

Ellis understands what the coaching staff is preaching and knows what this trip is really all about.

“Coach Franklin and the position coaches make it clear when it’s time to work so when it’s practice time we’re locked in,” Ellis said. “We’re not worried about anything else. We’re only focused on Memphis and ourselves. When we have free time, we enjoy ourselves [and] have fun. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity so you have to enjoy it. But when it’s time to work we’re locked in.”

Even with all of the coaching and preaching, it’s not easy to fully adjust to it.

According to Taylor, it’s an enjoyable experience for everyone.

“There’s really no way to prepare for this type of experience…” Taylor said. “Everyone, from seniors to freshmen, gets excited for these types of bowl games. I think everyone gets that awe and shock.”