Penn State may not play this fall, but it can still make a championship run before the academic year is over.

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour met with the media to discuss a multitude of topics regarding fall sports on Monday — one of those topics being about the possibility of a spring season for the football program.

With the coronavirus pandemic evolving each day, it’s impossible to develop a concrete plan for a season a few months down the line.

Even so, Barbour and her team are leaving all options on the table.

“In terms of the viability of a spring season for football and frankly for all of our sports — I absolutely see it being viable,” Barbour said in a conference call with media members. “Obviously it's going to depend on where the virus is at the time.”

When the Big Ten canceled the fall sports season on Aug. 11, the conference left the possibility open for a spring season to be played in January at the earliest.

The fall season officially being canceled, Barbour almost immediately shifted her focus to a potential spring season to allow athletes to play while also taking on less of a financial burden for the athletics department.

“Being who we are as athletic directors, we turned our attention to that pretty quickly,” Barbour said. “We’ve put something together that I think is very compelling and our student-athletes, fans and communities will be pretty interested in.”

Although the situation surrounding the coronavirus and the prospect of college athletics remains unclear, Barbour expects the Big Ten to release a spring season plan relatively soon.

“I do believe that we are looking at releasing the concepts around it — at least what we’re working toward — in the next week or so,” Barbour said.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State Athletics had previously presented a plan that included guidelines to allow adequate social distancing in Beaver Stadium if fans were to be present on game days.

As the development of the coronavirus pandemic continues, Penn State will listen to science to decide whether or not it will field teams this spring.

“So just like the decision around COVID, we're going to rely on the science and we're going to rely on our experts to tell us when something is too much,” Barbour said. “Several of our coaches in this conference, have put together their thoughts on models that might work.”

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm released a proposed schedule that he created on Aug. 13, just two days after the Big Ten announced its cancelation of the fall sports season.

Brohm’s proposal included an eight-game regular season schedule that begins in late February and runs through mid-April and a 10-game regular season for the fall to avoid overworking athletes.

While Barbour and her staff have discussed the number of games, their immediate focus has lied on how many practices will be allowed during the spring, summer and fall of 2021.

“We've had lots of conversations about the number of games, but our experts have told us where we really need to focus is on the intensity of practice and how many practices,” Barbour said.

James Franklin and company are currently allowed to practice as much as they would during any other preseason camp as they await more instruction from both the NCAA and the Big Ten.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE