Let’s be frank, the defensive line needs to step up against Ohio State.

Yes, the secondary has been subpar in the past few weeks, but it’s not completely all on them.

The opposing quarterbacks have had all day to throw, making it difficult for the defensive backs to keep up with their receivers.

Penn State has only recorded three sacks over the past two games, a big reason for opposing offense’s successes.

Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan and Indiana’s Peyton Ramsey were incredibly efficient throwing the football.

There are plenty of examples of the secondary just missing on plays, missing on tackles or not communicating on route coverage. That doesn’t have much to do with the defensive line.

But if the pass rush was improved, there wouldn't be too much pressure on the corners.

And against a player like Justin Fields, the pressure has to be amped up.

Against Wisconsin and Michigan State, Fields wasn’t perfect when pressured. Those games were actually pretty close in the first half when the defense got pressure on him.

Now, those close games weren’t really sustained at the end, but the Buckeyes showed some struggles in the face of resistance.

Right now, not many people are giving the Nittany Lions a chance in this game.

If they want to walk out of Columbus with an upset victory, then they have to make Fields earn it.

To be honest, Ohio State hasn’t played many tough teams this season. Wisconsin is its toughest opponent to date, but it hasn’t looked great consistently.

And the Buckeyes haven’t faced any pressure the past two weeks. Back-to-back blowouts against Maryland and Rutgers haven’t really bothered Fields.

Even with Penn State’s struggles recently, there’s the potential that it could pressure Ohio State more than it has faced this year. And it’s going to have to.

We finally saw Yetur Gross-Matos make an impact play on Saturday. That needs to continue.

Shaka Toney needs to go back to his early-season form.

Micah Parsons needs to have a statement game.

All of this will make it easier for the secondary against a proficient offense.

It’s going to be easier said than done, but we know the potential of this unit. We know that this unit has future NFL stars.

They didn’t get 10 sacks in a game for nothing.

This unit has the potential to break a game open.

They need to show it on Saturday.