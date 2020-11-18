As the NFL playoff and divisional races begin to heat up, there have been standout performers across the league that have guided their teams to victory, including some former Penn Staters

Here are the Nittany Lions who impressed the most in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin continues to have another impressive season for Tampa Bay.

He and Tom Brady have had a solid connection, which was displayed again on Sunday when the former Penn State wideout caught all six balls thrown his way while accumulating 92 receiving yards.

Despite not finding the end zone, Godwin’s performance allowed the Buccaneers to get back on track with an important divisional win against Carolina.

Godwin will get to show his talents off on Monday Night Football next week as Tampa Bay welcomes the Los Angeles Rams to Raymond James Stadium.

Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders returned last weekend after missing two games with a minor knee injury but looked as if he did not miss a beat.

Sanders had an explosive first step from the get-go as he went on to run for 85 yards on just 15 carries.

And while Sanders, like Godwin, didn’t score a touchdown, his ability to move the ball in several different scenarios helped the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense make a late comeback bid.

Philly, despite the big day from the second-year back, went on to lose to the New York Giants 27-17.

Adrian Amos

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos is continuing to have a quietly good season.

The former Nittany Lion led the Packers in total tackles heading into this weekend and was able to get his first interception of the season in the win against Jacksonville.

Amos picked off rookie quarterback Jake Luton at midfield and proceeded to return the ball inside the Jaguars’ 30-yard line.

Amos continues to be an important element of Mike Pettine’s defense that has been much improved in 2020, giving up just 335.9 yards per game, a step up from last season.

