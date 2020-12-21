Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker received some national recognition on Monday.
Brisker was named as a First-Team All-American by Pro Football Focus, joining Keith Gallmon of South Alabama as the two safeties represented on PFF's First Team.
Quanny B.‼️ PFF First-Team All-American. 😤💪 @JaquanBrisker#WeAre pic.twitter.com/3WXMVt0FkJ— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2020
Northwestern’s Brandon Joseph was the only other Big Ten safety to be recognized by PFF, earning a second team honor behind Brisker.
The Pittsburgh native recorded 57 total tackles on the year as well as three tackles for loss.
