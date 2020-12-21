Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker received some national recognition on Monday.

Brisker was named as a First-Team All-American by Pro Football Focus, joining Keith Gallmon of South Alabama as the two safeties represented on PFF's First Team.

Northwestern’s Brandon Joseph was the only other Big Ten safety to be recognized by PFF, earning a second team honor behind Brisker.

The Pittsburgh native recorded 57 total tackles on the year as well as three tackles for loss.

