Penn State Football vs MSU, Brisker (1) warm-ups
Buy Now

Safety Jaquan Brisker (1) catches a ball during warm-ups before Penn State football’s game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 39-24.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker received some national recognition on Monday.

Brisker was named as a First-Team All-American by Pro Football Focus, joining Keith Gallmon of South Alabama as the two safeties represented on PFF's First Team.

Northwestern’s Brandon Joseph was the only other Big Ten safety to be recognized by PFF, earning a second team honor behind Brisker.

The Pittsburgh native recorded 57 total tackles on the year as well as three tackles for loss.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags