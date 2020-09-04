Penn State received its fifth class of 2022 commitment on Friday as offensive tackle Drew Shelton is heading to Happy Valley.

Shelton is a 4-star recruit out of Downingtown West High School and is the first offensive lineman in the 2022 class.

The Pennsylvania native also received offers from other Big Ten schools such as Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland and Rutgers but ultimately decided to stay in his home state.

