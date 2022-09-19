Another week down, and another Big Ten team fell to an unranked squad.

It wasn’t Penn State, which dominated Auburn on the road, advancing to 3-0 on the season.

Like the Nittany Lions, Ohio State also rolled and so did a flurry of other teams around the conference.

Here are the biggest storylines from around the Big Ten.

Down goes Sparty

Like Wisconsin last week, No. 11 Michigan State suffered a similar fate.

The undefeated Spartans headed across the country to take on Washington and were dominated from start to finish, losing 39-28.

Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is no stranger to the Big Ten, having transferred from Indiana, and played one of the best games of his career on Saturday.

Penix Jr. and Washington set the tone early on in their first drive and gained a big chunk of yards on a Penix Jr. 46-yard pass to receiver Jalen McMillan. The drive ended with an eight-yard pass from Penix Jr.

Then, Washington’s defense went to work, reeling in a safety for its next score to go up 9-0 in the first quarter.

Penix Jr. and the Huskies’ offense kept rolling and scored 22 unanswered points midway through the second quarter.

Michigan State finally got on the board toward the end of the half on a 26-yard strike, but Washington still had a lengthy lead.

The Spartans started to get things rolling in the second half, scoring another touchdown, but for every touchdown they scored, Washington went down the field and responded.

The Huskies' offense was too much for Michigan State to keep up with and knocked off the Spartans in a field-storming win.

Penix Jr. finished with 397 yards and threw for four touchdowns.

Ohio State stomps Toledo

Ohio State had a come-from-behind win in Week 1, but since then, the Buckeyes have been rolling.

After beating Arkansas State 45-12, Ohio State hosted Toledo, and the Buckeyes’ offense put up 77 points on the Rockets.

Ohio State rolled in the first quarter and scored four touchdowns, two on the ground and two in the air.

Then, in the second quarter, the Buckeyes torched Toledo’s defense even more, scoring two more passing touchdowns to go up 42-14 before the end of the first half.

Coach Ryan Day wanted to make a statement and kept quarterback C.J. Stroud in for the third quarter up 42-14.

Ohio State scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, then Day pulled Stroud and put in quarterback Kyle McCord.

Even with the quarterback change, the Buckeyes didn’t slow down, scoring three more touchdowns in the final quarter to total 11 touchdowns from Ohio State.

Stroud went 22 for 27 in the air, with five touchdowns and 367 yards. The Buckeyes’ offense is clicking on all cylinders and will host Wisconsin in Week 4.

Rutgers, Indiana, Maryland stay undefeated

The three bottom-dwellers in the Big Ten East last season — Maryland, Rutgers and Indiana — have all started off hot, but all three teams had close games to get to 3-0.

Maryland had the largest margin of victory, besting SMU by a touchdown at College Park, but it was a comeback win for the Terrapins.

The Mustangs took the lead midway through the third quarter on a touchdown pass from quarterback Tanner Mordecai from seven yards out.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa led the offense down the field twice in the fourth quarter to take the game.

Indiana beat Western Kentucky in a shootout that ended with the Hoosiers winning by a last-minute 51-yard field goal in overtime.

Indiana’s quarterback Connor Bazelak threw for 364 yards and two touchdowns in the overtime victory.

Rutgers edged out Temple in a close one, too.

The Owls scored a touchdown in the opening quarter, and then it was all Scarlet Knights from there, scoring 16 unanswered points.

The Owls made it close at the start of the fourth quarter, but both squads were scoreless for the rest of the game. Rutgers advanced to 3-0, beating Temple 16-14.

Next week, Rutgers plays Iowa, Maryland heads to Michigan and Indiana will be tested against Cincinnati.

