Penn State’s defense withstood every offensive attack it faced from Wisconsin in the first half.

After denying some major scoring threats and keeping the game 0-0 after 30 minutes, it stood firm down the stretch in the second half, allowing the Nittany Lions to escape Madison with a 16-10 upset win over the Badgers.

Two integral parts of defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s group in defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and linebacker-turned-defensive-end Jesse Luketa epitomized how the Nittany Lions’ defense played with heart throughout Saturday’s contest.

Ebiketie came to the Nittany Lions courtesy of the transfer portal this offseason, and the initial reviews from his coaches and teammates included raves about his speed, strength and athleticism off the edge.

“From the work that he put in throughout the year, I feel like everybody knew what he was going to bring to the table,” linebacker Ellis Brooks said. “His pass-rushing ability was the first thing that really hit me like ‘Woah. This guy is special.’ He’s got it all. And he talks. He coaches. He's a really smart guy and a great athlete.”

The SIlver Spring, Maryland, native experienced his first Big Ten game in a hostile environment at Camp Randall Stadium, and he said he’s grateful for the opportunity to play at a high level with his “family.”

“It’s great just being around those guys and the energy we bring,” Ebiketie said. “I’m just blessed to be honest. I never felt anything like that. It just felt good to be out here with these guys and playing in this new environment. I feel like that kind of helped, just making plays early in the game.”

Ebiketie made an immediate impact for the Nittany Lions when he blocked a Wisconsin field goal attempt to keep the game scoreless. Earlier in the first half, he landed a hit on Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, originally resulting in a fumble before a review overturned the call.

“I actually never blocked a field goal before,” Ebiketie said. “I was hoping it would’ve been a fumble, but the call got overturned. No big deal. I got back out there and just kept playing.”

That never-quit mentality was present throughout the preseason and the week leading up to Saturday’s game for Ebiketie and the rest of the team, which he said helped the Nittany Lions prepare to pull off the upset.

“We practiced all week for moments like this,” Ebiketie said. “It paid off today in the game. We all knew what we had to do coming in. I just love going out everyday and playing with those guys. I put a lot of work into my craft, so I had no doubt in my mind I was going to come in and do what I was supposed to do.”

Penn State fans finally got a taste of what “AK” brings to Pry’s unit, as the Temple transfer made seven solo tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss.

Franklin knew how talented Ebiketie was coming in, and he’s confident the redshirt senior only scratched the surface of what he’ll bring to the field every Saturday.

“There’s been a buzz about AK since he showed up on campus,” Franklin said. “He’s an explosive and productive guy. I think he’ll only get better from this.”

Ebiketie’s first performance donning the blue and white impressed his teammates and left no doubt that he’ll be an impact player all season long.

“He’s fast,” defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. “You can’t teach speed, and I don’t think you can stop speed. He was able to use that to his advantage and just play reckless, have fun and get a lot of plays. I’m proud of him.”

Franklin and Pry talked about Luketa’s development at the defensive end position during preseason, which increased after Adissa Isaac’s injury.

Luketa saw the majority of his time on the defensive line against the Badgers, making five tackles and one quarterback hit.

But the senior was forced back to his original middle linebacker position when Brooks was ejected for targeting in the second half.

Brooks knew Luketa would step into his role without missing a beat because of his athleticism and knowledge.

“Jesse had a great game today, especially going back and forth like that,” Brooks said. “He's smart enough to where he can come in at mike linebacker and then go stand up on the edge and be athletic enough to be a good pass rusher. Him stepping up and being that rock in the middle of the defense was exactly what we needed.”

Franklin said Luketa is extremely reliable at both defensive end and linebacker, making him a difference maker against the Badgers’ stout offensive line.

“We knew we were going to play him at the d-end,” Franklin said. “We knew we were going to play him at linebacker. Having an experienced guy like Jesse, we were able to get him in there and you don't miss a beat. First half of the game next week, you’re going to see a lot of Jesse at middle linebacker.”

Luketa started 10 games at linebacker throughout the previous three seasons of his Penn State career, but he was called upon to learn a new role when the team was in need.

His 6-foot-3, 247-pound frame coupled with his speed makes Luketa perfectly suited at defensive end, but his experience at linebacker made a difference against Wisconsin.

Luketa’s teammates believe he has abilities that few players possess in college football and he’ll only continue to impress at both defensive end and linebacker.

“I was proud of him,” Mustipher said. “For him to be able to do that, I don’t think too many players in the country can play defensive end and middle linebacker, and he did that at a high level today. He’s going to be doing that all season, so it’s going to be fun to watch.”

